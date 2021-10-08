Let’s get wild Virginia Tech! Predictions for Notre Dame vs the Hokies

Michael Chen
·4 min read

It didn’t go the way many of us would have liked it to last week, but the season rolls on. Up next, the Irish travel to Virginia Tech to take on the Hokies in a raucous night environment. This contest won’t be easy by any means, as VT was once ranked before losing on the road to West Virginia in their third game. They rebounded two weeks ago beating Richmond, but not very convincingly, 21-10. The bye week bodes well for the Hokies but the Irish are hungry after the loss to the Bearcats. Here are five bold predictions for the Irish on Saturday night.

Isaiah Foskey brings down Braxton Burmeister twice

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Foskey has been absolutely awesome so far this fall and Saturday night will be no different. He’s been living in the opponents backfield and will do the same against the Hokies. The team leader in sacks with 4.5 will continue his breakout season. Burmeister has been sacked 10 times in just four games and the Irish defense end will be hunting for the VT quarterback all night.

Braden Lenzy goes over 100 yards and scores twice

Someone is going to have to step in this group and Lenzy is going to be the guy. A very good performance against Cincinnati, his first score of the year has his confidence booming. With Michael Mayer dinged up and Joe Wilkins out for the year, Lenzy will get many more targets. He’s going to produce with the extra opportunities and have a very impressive

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) catches a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) defends in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.
Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 218

game.

Kyle Hamilton picks off Burmeister

Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This will be a direct correlation with Foskey’s terrorizing of Burmeister, he’s going to have to speed up his reads and going to make a mistake. Hamilton will be the benefactor of that mistake. The All-American candidate had a very quiet game against Cincinnati but will have a loud one against the Hokies. Not only will he pick off a pass but he’ll register 8 tackles, against showing everyone why he’s going to be a first day selection in this coming NFL Draft.

Jack Coan struggles, but Drew Pyne saves the day

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass against the Wisconsin Badgers during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like a broken record now, but Brian Kelly seems determined to give his senior transfer Coan the benefit of the doubt. He struggled mightily in the first half last week and didn’t see the field in the second half. Pyne helped the Irish win the second half, but the hole dug was too deep to get out of. Coan should get the start, but the Hokie defense is on par with Cincinnati’s. He’ll struggle again, and Kelly won’t bring in Tyler Buchner, it’s just too obvious that he’s going to run the majority of the time. Pyne comes in before the half and leads the Irish offense to a very solid road victory.

The path to the College Football Playoff will play itself out

Many of us gave up hope, well that doesn’t include me. Multiple teams during the course of the CFP have made the final 4 with a loss. The Irish have a good loss but the problem currently is that their loss to Cincinnati means they might be slightly behind the Bearcats. The good news, no Group-of-5 team has ever made the CFP and it’s hard to see that changing in the near future. As long as the Irish continue to handle their own business, they’ll play themselves right back in the conversation and that’s all they can hope for right now.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • BGI staff predictions: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

    The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg on Saturday night. The last time the Irish lost back-to-back regular season games was five years ago, and it just so happened to involve the Hokies. Notre Dame suffered a 34-31 setback to Virginia Tech on Senior Day in South Bend on Nov. 19, 2016, before dropping a 45-27 decision at USC the following week to close out a dismal 4-8 campaign.

  • Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

    Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

  • Four-star TE Jaleel Skinner commits to Alabama over Florida, Texas

    Alabama is back to the No. 1 class in the country!

  • Three things to know about Notre Dame’s Week 6 opponent, Virginia Tech

    The Irish left the Blue Ridge Mountains with a 45-23 win over Virginia Tech that day, a pivotal victory in setting the course for what became a 12-0 regular season despite a bumpy first month. The No. 14 Irish (4-1) no longer have undefeated hopes and face long odds of reaching the College Football Playoff, but another convincing win over the Hokies on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network) would help ease concerns after last week’s loss to then-No. 7 Cincinnati. Virginia Tech sits at 3-1 with a similar chance to put itself back on the rails after a loss to West Virginia and an uninspiring win over FCS Richmond.

  • NFL Prospect Watch: Robinson latest standout RB for Alabama

    Brian Robinson Jr. returned for a fifth season at top-ranked Alabama ready for a bigger role as the primary rusher. The senior running back is not only handling the added responsibilities with the same explosiveness as his standout predecessors, but showing durability that is impressing NFL scouts. Robinson, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native, has certainly had stellar ball carriers to emulate at his hometown school, from Heisman Trophy winners Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry to former teammates Damien Harris and Najee Harris.

  • Red River Showdown: 5 recruits Oklahoma and Texas vying for

    A look at five recruits Oklahoma and Texas are both competing for and an update on their recruitments.

  • Missouri vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

    Missouri vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

  • New York public schools to end gifted and talented program

    New York City will phase out its program for gifted and talented students that critics say favors whites and Asian American students, while enrolling disproportionately few Black and Latino children, in the nation's largest school system. Starting in the next school year, the city will stop giving 4-year-olds a screening test used to identify gifted and talented students, according to an outline of the plan released by the city's education department on Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the change will help tens of thousands get advanced instruction, instead of just a select few.

  • Blackhawks D Caleb Jones sidelined by sprained left wrist

    The Chicago Blackhawks lost another young defenseman Friday when the team announced Caleb Jones has a sprained left wrist and is expected to miss approximately six weeks. The 24-year-old Jones, the younger brother of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones, was acquired in a July trade with Edmonton that moved Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The Blackhawks said Wednesday that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will be out for two to four weeks with a sprained right ankle.

  • Steelers, Broncos meet with plenty of questions at QB

    The number of Ben Roethlisberger doubters is growing by the week. Neither is Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio. Fangio remains plenty wary of the 39-year-old Pittsburgh quarterback as the Broncos (3-1) travel to Heinz Field to take on the struggling Steelers (1-3).

  • Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview

    Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

  • Latest Notre Dame bowl projections

    Where do you think Notre Dame will head this postseason?

  • Big Ten and big game expert picks and predictions, Week 6

    Our experts on staff pick the Big Ten games and biggest six national games against the spread and straight up.

  • Texas vs. Oklahoma: Who the experts are picking to win

    "I'm hammering this as my lock of the week"

  • Notre Dame-Virginia Tech: Staff Predictions

    Whats your prediction for Saturday night? Here's what @gfclark, @mikefchen, @jf_fey, & @nickshepkowski see happening...

  • CIA launches China initiative to combat rising threats

    The Central Intelligence Agency has created a new offshoot that will focus exclusively on the threats emanating from China.

  • China's Moon mission returned youngest ever lavas

    The Chang'e-5 probe gathered rock from a volcanic eruption that occurred just two billion years ago.

  • Warning over real-life Squid Game in which losers are shot in face with BB guns

    Police have warned teenagers not to take part in a real-life version of the Netflix show Squid Game, in which losers are punished by being shot with a BB gun.

  • Texas loses out on four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner to Alabama

    Texas loses out on their only tight end prospect in the 2022 class.

  • Which Notre Dame QB should start at Virginia Tech? The answer is complex

    Brian Kelly said the same thing on two occasions this week. The Notre Dame quarterback who has graded out the best this season and the one gives the Fighting Irish its most favorable odds of winning will start this Saturday at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network). "I think going on the road in the environment that we're in was a factor," Kelly said.