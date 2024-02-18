Let’s get it right this time: Re-drafting the 1st round of the 2023 NFL draft

Now that the 2023 NFL season is in the books, we can look back and see which teams got it right and which ones got it wrong with their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. We decided to use the 2023 draft order, removing all trades for his re-draft. Now let’s get to fixing all the mistakes the NFL made last spring.

1 - Carolina Panthers - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Panthers got it wrong with Bryce Young while Stroud was a star as a rookie.

2 - Houston Texans - QB Anthony Richardson Jr., Florida

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on Stroud, the Texans land Anthony Richardson Jr. who flashed elite traits prior to his injury.

3 - Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals originally got offensive tackle Paris Johnson but instead opted for edge defender Will Anderson Jr. who took the league by storm.

4 - Indianapolis Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

With Richardson off the board but a quarterback still the top need, we went with former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

5 - Seattle Seahawks - WR Puka Nucua, Stanford

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the original draft and have no regrets. We switched it up since they selected a wide receiver with the No. 20 pick the first time around so we upgrade that pick here.

6 - Detroit Lions - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions moved back in the original draft to land Gibbs but his impact was significant enough we will go ahead and give him to them here as well.

7 - Las Vegas Raiders - DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After seemingly wasting a pick on Tyree Wilson, the Raiders make a huge correction with Jalen Carter.

8 - Atlanta Falcons - DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was tough to pass up Bijan Robinson here to the Falcons again but Kobie Turner was just too much of a disruptive force on the Interior defensive line.

9 - Chicago Bears - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

10 - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on Jalen Carter, the Eagles get a bargain with Devon Witherspoon still on the board.

11 - Tennessee Titans - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans love Peter Skoronski but swap him out here for Broderick Jones at a greater position of need.

12 - Houston Texans - WR Tank Dell, Houston

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans still land Dell but have to take him here to be sure.

13 - Green Bay Packers - S Brian Branch

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers made a mistake with Lukas Van Ness but corrected that mistake with defensive back Brian Branch who was impressive last season.

14 - New England Patriots - WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully getting a receiver like Rice can make on of the Patriots quarterbacks serviceable.

15 - New York Jets - OL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets did OK with Will McDonald but this time around they have to take Joe Tippmann to be sure they have him on the team after a strong season.

16 - Washington Commanders - EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Forbes was up and down as a first-round pick so we went with edge defender Byron Young who was great as a rookie and poised to be a star on a Washington team in 2024.

17 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

18 - Detroit Lions - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Sam LaPorta was huge for the Lions last season and they would gladly take him in the first to be sure they get him again.

19 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Calijah Kancey had a very good rookie season but there’s no way the Bucs can pass up the elite potential of Bijan Robinson at running back.

20 - Seattle Seahawks - DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

21 - Los Angles Chargers - WR Jordan Addison, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers missed on Quintin Johnston in the last draft but in this do over land Jordan Addison who is a gifted playmaker.

22 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

One team that gets to repeat last year’s pick are the Ravens with the playmaking Zay Flowers at wide receiver.

23 - Minnesota Vikings - RB De'Von Achane, Texas A&M

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offense needs a playmaker to pair up with Justin Jefferson and Achane’s speed and athleticism are too much to pass on.

24 - Jacksonville Jaguars - DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Once Kancey was healthy last season, he showed why he drew comparisons to Aaron Donald in the pre-draft process.

25 - New York Giants - WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Banks was solid last season but the Giants need a playmaker in the slot and Jayden Reed was tremendous last season.

26 - Dallas Cowboys - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

We loved Dalton Kincaid going into the 2023 NFL draft and we suspect the Cowboys did as well so it makes sense they don’t pass on him here.

27 - Buffalo Bills - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

28 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Skoronski played mostly guard as a rookie but has starter potential at tackle as well where the Bengals need help.

29 - New Orleans Saints - OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints would gladly trade the choice of Bryan Bresee for Torrence who was a star at guard as a rookie.

30 - Philadelphia Eagles - DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles went cornerback early and came back with defensive line and Karl Brooks who came on strong late in his rookie season.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With Rashee Rice long gone, the Chiefs fill that void with Josh Downs who proved to be very reliable as a rookie with 68 receptions.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire