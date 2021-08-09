'Let’s get this thing going': Canada opens border to fully vaccinated Americans for travel

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
This image provided by the Office of the Mayor of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, shows the border line between Canada and the United States, inside the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on June 4, 2021.
American tourists can now visit Canada for the first time since the pandemic.

Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The moment couldn't arrive any sooner for loved ones who've been apart the entire pandemic.

“We were all so eagerly waiting for that day,” Asawari Kaur of Indiana told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, while waiting in Detroit's duty free shop minutes before midnight.

The Singh and Kaur family stop at the Ambassador Duty Free store, waiting for the clock to hit midnight in Detroit on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Canada reopened its borders to the United States on Monday, allowing for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the border.
Many Canadian business owners are excited for vaccinated American visitors.

“Let’s get this thing going,” said Joel Villanueva, owner of Primo's Mexican Grill in White Rock, British Columbia. “A lot of our customers are from the United States, and we are literally minutes from across the border. We welcome our Americans, and we depend on their foot traffic.”

Can we visit Canada now?

While Canadian borders have reopened, Americans can't just hop in a car or on a plane. Travelers will need to submit proof of vaccination and other travel details to the Canadian government's ArriveCAN platform at least 72 hours before arriving in the country, whether traveling by land or air.

What do I need to travel to Canada?

Most Americans will need to be fully vaccinated to visit Canada, having received their last shot at least 14 days before entering Canada.

Unvaccinated dependent children can enter the country with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian who is eligible to enter Canada.

People with health conditions that prevent them from becoming fully vaccinated can qualify for eased quarantine and testing requirements but must follow a modified quarantine.

Vaccinated travelers don't have to quarantine, unless they show COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors must have quarantine plans.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone will also need to provide negative COVID test results and upload all their travel information to the ArriveCAN platform.

Travelers are advised to keep their test results, proof of vaccination and a list of close contacts and locations visited on hand.

When can Canadians visit America?

It's not yet clear when the U.S. will reopen to Canadian tourists. Last month, the U.S. extended travel restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21 amid growing COVID-19 cases across the country. U.S. borders were first closed in March 2020 and restrictions have been extended monthly since then.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: "Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. ... I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention.”

Contributing: Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY; Associated Press

