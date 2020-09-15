Chris Bosh: Let them vote

When I was nine years old, my parents took me to Selma, Alabama.

Actually, you know what? That’s probably not the best way to put it.

My parents didn’t just take me to Selma. They brought me there — all the way from Dallas, Texas, for a family reunion — and then took me to the very bridge where, in 1965, John Lewis and hundreds of peaceful protesters had been brutally attacked and beaten by state police.

They took me for a walk across that historic bridge, and then … they took me to school.

They told me all about how the civil rights leaders had marched there in an effort to fully secure the rights of African-Americans to vote.

They taught me.

And looking back on it: They didn’t spare the details. My parents told me about how the marchers were knocked to the ground and beaten with billy clubs. About the tear gas. About how state troopers on horseback charged at the marchers, and how men and women alike, young folks and old, were then kicked and hit, or bitten by police dogs. How people were left bloodied and beaten to the point of unconsciousness.

I was floored by it all.

“Didn’t they fight back?” I asked.

“No,” my folks told me. “These were peaceful protesters. They weren’t looking to be violent. They just wanted to be able to vote. And they were willing to put their lives on the line for that right. They were willing to die for it.”

My parents, God bless them … they did everything in their power to make sure that, from a very young age, I knew our right to vote should be held sacred.

Again, let me just say … I was nine.

My parents were no joke, man. They were not playing.

They made sure that I learned about that history. That I actually went to the places where it was made, that I talked to the people who lived through it.

Those stories, the images in my head, those lessons learned, all of that stuff has been ingrained within me ever since.

And it’s there for life.

Every time I go to vote, I think back to those impromptu history lessons I got as a kid, and I remember that, you know what…? People got bit up by dogs and knocked out by lead pipes so I can do this. Folks who did nothing wrong were thrown in jail. And didn’t know for certain whether they were going to live or die. All for….

This.

All so people like me, and my children, and my children’s children would have the opportunity to vote in elections.

That reality will never not have an impact on me. It’ll never be something I take for granted.

And I truly cannot thank them enough for that.

Now, fast-forward to my freshman year. Georgia Tech.

I’ve got a quick sidebar for you about my college experience that I promise will connect all the way back up to the importance of voting by the end of this thing.

We always hear about how student-athletes have jam-packed schedules. But sometimes I feel like people just gloss over that, or don’t really give it much thought beyond like, “Yeah, I guess those kids are pretty busy.” So let me give you a sense of what that actually looks like — and, while I do, in the back of your mind think about what all of this means as it relates to the voting and civic participation and political engagement of student-athletes in this country.

Here’s what “pretty busy” meant for me back in college.

First off, just for starters, I was getting up at like six. If the sun was up before I was, I felt like that was kind of like a treat.

Then, from there, things were pretty much nonstop.

I didn’t have a car, so after I wiped the sleep out of my eyes and threw on some workout clothes, I’d have to trudge over to the Stinger bus stop and catch a ride to the gym for a weightlifting session at 7 a.m.

