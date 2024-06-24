'Let them keep talking' - Catt shrugs off Boks comments

Catt says Ireland are taking no notice of recent comments from South Africa players [Getty Images]

Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt has shrugged off comments from South Africa players in the build-up to next month's Test series, saying: "For us, it's not a problem."

The Irish and the Springboks have shared an intense rivalry in recent years, with South Africa's Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende among those to have stoked the flames of late.

De Allende spoke of how the Springboks felt "disrespected" by heavy media criticism after a crushing defeat by Ireland in Dublin in 2017, while Etzebeth said the Irish had been "arrogant" by telling South Africa's players "see you guys in the final" at last year's World Cup after Andy Farrell's side won their Pool B encounter.

Ireland, of course, again fell at the quarter-final stage to New Zealand while South Africa went on to win the tournament, beating the All Blacks in the decider.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Monday, Catt was not interested in adding fuel to the fire.

"People can say what they want. It means nothing to us. It's something we don't particularly worry about," said Ireland's attack coach.

"Let them keep talking. It's not a problem. It doesn't fuel anything. It doesn't make it any or worse. We know exactly what we need to do to go down there and be successful."

Catt, who was born in South Africa, has been a part of the Irish coaching set-up for Ireland's last two wins over the Springboks - in Dublin in 2022 and in Paris during the World Cup.

But while Ireland have had the upper hand in the most recent meetings, the back-to-back world champions have dominated Tests played on South African soil with nine wins out of 10.

"The rivalry's been good, that's what you want at Test level, it's why you play the game," added Catt, who will leave the Irish coaching team after the series.

"We've been pretty successful over the past three times we've played them, they're champing at the bit.

"There's been a lot said in the press and this and that. It's getting rid of all the white noise. What's important for us is to put in a hell of a performance, and go and challenge to win a series down in South Africa.

"It's healthy, you want that rivalry. You want that - not hatred - but whatever it is that stirs it all up. It's good."

'We have a clear understanding of their strengths'

Catt confirmed Ireland have no fresh injury concerns in their 35-man squad after Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out with a hamstring injury last week.

The squad assembled in Dublin last week and will depart for Johannesburg on Tuesday, with the first Test in Pretoria on 6 July and the second in Durban seven days later.

While Ireland have not played since the Six Nations, Rassie Erasmus' Boks warmed up for the series with a 41-13 win over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

"Again, it's a new coaching staff in South Africa too. We've got a few new changes, so it is a little bit different, but it's exciting and it's why we play the game," observed Catt.

"It's exciting to go and challenge yourself against the best in the world. That's the opportunity these guys have got. Hopefully we can go make the most of it.

"The young boys coming in [for South Africa] came off the bench, got their first caps and were electric. Then the old heads, your Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jesse Kriel and those guys are world class. We need to make sure that we understand how we can try and put one over them."

Catt added: "I think we have a clear understanding of what their strengths are.

"How to manipulate those strengths into our favour, it's something that we need to get right in two weeks' time.

"We know what they're bringing. There's a lot of emotion, a lot of physicality and they're exceptionally good rugby players. We need to make sure we understand how we can try and turn them over."