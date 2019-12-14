Let the Terrell Suggs speculation begin: Ravens reunion? Patriots pickup?

Could the Patriots be seeing a familiar, old rival in the playoffs? Or could they be seeing him on their own defense for their playoff run?

The Arizona Cardinals released longtime Pats nemesis Terrell Suggs, 37, on Friday and he'll be on waivers until Monday. While the Patriots, at 10-3, are far down on the waiver list to claim him, the former Pro Bowl linebacker's old team, the Baltimore Ravens, with the NFL's best record at 12-2, are last in line, so a potential reunion appears to be a long shot.

If he goes unclaimed, he'll be a free agent, calling to mind two years ago when the Pats snapped up pass rusher James Harrison, then 39, after Harrison passed through waivers following his release from the Steelers.

I would have to imagine Suggs will be claimed by some team on the playoff periphery before he even gets to the favorites like the Ravens, Patriots, or Seahawks. https://t.co/5CI9dHyXOm — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 13, 2019

While it's not the Patriots defense, but an offense that hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since Halloween, that could use a boost this season, the idea of the guy who once refused to say Tom Brady's name (he'd call him "the pretty boy up north") surfacing in New England was too good to resist for a couple of ex-players:

Suggs to the Patriots 😳 https://t.co/monPkn4qYQ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 13, 2019

