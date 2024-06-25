Let’s Talk About the Stage Hunters of the 2024 Tour de France

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

To some, the 2024 Tour de France is all about the race to win the yellow jersey, but to us, it’s more like a festival, with 21 days of celebration in which riders of all shapes and sizes have a chance to garner some attention for themselves and their teams.

Okay, maybe that’s a bit much, but here’s the point: while the battle to win the maillot jaune is always the main focal point of the Tour, there are also races within the race, races that take place on each stage each day.

That’s why, for many riders, a single stage win is an achievement that defines their careers, forever making them known as “Such-and-Such, Tour de France Stage Winner,” a moniker that will follow them for the rest of their lives.

And there’s no more exciting way to win a stage than from a breakaway. Luckily, the 2024 Tour de France is filled with stages that look to be the perfect playgrounds for opportunists who don’t quite fit the mold of “pure climber” or “pure sprinter” and some teams who might be starting to feel the pressure that comes with having never won a stage of their own.

Here’s a look at some of the most prominent, accomplished (and desperate) stage hunters in the 2024 Tour de France.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Van Aert wasn’t even supposed to be racing this year’s Tour de France. After completing what he had hoped would have been a successful run at the cobbled Classics, the Belgian was planning to head to the Giro d’Italia, where he would build a base for his bid to win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. But he crashed violently at Dwars door Vlaanderen in late March, breaking his collarbone and several ribs–and ruining his plans for the first half of the season.

So now he’s riding the Tour, where he’s hoping to build form for the Olympics, to help Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard to a high GC finish, and to win a stage. After going winless last year before heading home early for the birth of his second child, the Belgian will be extra-hungry to prove to himself and his rivals that he’s still one of the best in the sport.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Without Van Aert, van der Poel dominated the cobbled Classics, winning his third Tour of Flanders and then defending his title in Paris-Roubaix a week later, completing the Flanders-Roubaix double by winning both Monuments in the same week. The World Champion raced through Liège–Bastogne–Liège, then took a break before starting his own preparation for the Summer Olympics, a preparation that begins with the Tour de France.

The Tour will be the first stage race of the Dutchman’s season–he’s raced only seven times on the road so far this year–and we’re expecting him to head to the French grand tour with two goals: assist Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen in winning as many stages as possible (and the green jersey) and hopefully win a stage for himself.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)

Cort is one of the best stage hunters in professional cycling, a rider who combines strength with tactical savvy–and a little bit of luck–to score important victories on all types of terrain. The Dane already has nine grand tour stage wins on his resume, and last year–while riding for EF Education-EasyPost–he won his first stage at the Giro d’Italia, meaning he’s now won stages in all three grand tours as well.

During the off-season, the 31-year-old transferred to Uno-X Mobility–a Norwegian wild card team racing its second Tour de France this year–where his primary goal will be winning the team its first Tour stage. We’ll be keeping an eye on him during some of the Tour’s transition stages (too hilly to end in a sprint, but not hard enough to be a day to shuffle the GC) during the second and third weeks. Breakaway stage wins are often hard to predict, but this is a rider who always seems to pull one off.

Ben Healy and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost)

Cort’s a hard rider to replace, but if Healy and Bettiol have their way, EF Education-EasyPost won’t miss him for long. Healy–an Irishman–has been one of cycling’s brightest young stars over the past two seasons. He took his first grand tour stage victory at last year’s Giro d’Italia, and now the 23-year-old has his sights set on winning a stage at the Tour.

Bettiol–who just celebrated his tenth year with the team–has become the team’s spirit animal lately, racing with the kind of panache that inspires his teammates and delights his fans. The Italian was a popular winner at last weekend’s Italian National Championships and now gets to show off his new tricolore jersey in the Tour de France, where he’ll find several stages to his liking.

In general, EF Education should be one of the more exciting teams in this year’s race, with a roster stacked with riders capable of winning stages on any given day. Expect to see the team’s pink kit in the thick of the action on just about every stage.

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious)

Like EF Education-EasyPost, Bahrain-Victorious comes to the Tour de France with a roster that’s loaded from top to bottom with riders capable of winning a stage or two or three–so it’s hard to pick just one to feature.

But we’re going with Mohorič, the Slovenian who took an emotional stage win late in last year’s race and then gave what has to be one of if not the best post-race interviews in the history of professional cycling.

Like many successful stage hunters, the 29-year-old is an adept one-day rider–he won Milan-Sanremo in 2022 and last year’s gravel world championships–who already has three Tour de France stage wins to show for his efforts. With Spain’s Pello Bilbao, the Netherlands’ Wout Poels, and Great Britain’s Fred Wright, Bahrain-Victorious definitely has a team capable of equalling–and possibly bettering–its three stage wins from last year.

Derek Gee (PremierTech)

Gee’s big breakthrough came at last year’s Giro d’Italia, where the Canadian scored four second-place stage finishes (and took second in the Points and King of the Mountains competitions as well). But the team didn’t bring him to the Tour de France, which made sense considering the Giro was the first grand tour of his career.

But Gee’s been building his 2024 season around the French grand tour, and after a stage win and third-place overall finish at the Critérium du Dauphiné in early June, he’s primed to finally get his first grand tour stage victory–and on the sport’s biggest stage. Frankly, if the Canadian doesn’t win at least one stage, we’ll be shocked.

Toms Skujiņš (Lidl-Trek)

Lidl-Trek is once again coming to the Tour on the hunt for stage wins, led by Denmark’s Mads Pedersen–who won stages in 2022 and 2023–and Italy’s Giulio Ciccone–last year’s King of the Mountains. But while Pedersen will serve as the team’s sprinter and Ciccone as the team’s climber, Skujiņš will have the freedom to hunt for a stage win n from the breakaway.

We’re eager to see how he does on Stage 9, the Tour’s first gravel stage. Second in Italy’s Strade Bianche this March, the Latvian has proven to be an effective Classics rider when given the chance. Stage 9 could be a perfect day for him to take his first grand tour stage victory–especially if the GC contenders spend most of the afternoon marking one another instead of trying to win the stage themselves.

Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny)

Van Gils doesn’t get as much press as van Aert and Philipsen–and for good reason–but the 24-year-old Belgian could start to move the needle in his own direction with a stage win at the Tour de France. He rode well in his Tour debut last year–he took second on Stage 13 atop the Grand Colombier–and has three wins–and some other important high placings–so far in 2024. He’s one of the riders Lotto Dstny is counting on to win the team its first stage since 2020.

Anyone From Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Intermarché-Wanty

With Cofidis–who hadn’t won a Tour de France stage since 2008–winning two stages last year, the focus this year will be on two of three teams in this year’s Tour that have not yet won a stage of their own.

It’s been ten years since Arkéa-B&B Hotels first raced the Tour de France, and the French team still has no stage wins to show for its efforts. (In fact, it’s never had a rider finish better than sixth–which is, uh, not great.) This year, the team will be led by France’s Arnaud Démare, who twice won sprint stages at the Tour but might find it hard to win a third, given the depth of this year’s sprinters. In the end, the team’s best bet might be France’s Kévin Vauquelin, a 23-year-old Tour rookie who finished second at Flèche Wallonne in April.

And then there’s Belgium’s Intermarché-Wanty, who raced its first Tour de France in 2017–which means the team’s “We’re New to the Tour” grace period has ended. Always aggressive, the team has yet to win a stage, but with riders like Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, South Africa’s Louis Meintjes, and the Netherlands’ Mike Teunissen–who won a stage and wore the yellow jersey with Jumbo-Visma in 2019–the team has the firepower and experience it needs to win its first stage this year.



