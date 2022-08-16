Let’s Talk About It: How is ‘Recruiting the Boot’ going for LSU?

For the past few months, there have been many posts on social media and football message boards about how LSU coach Brian Kelly was not doing a great job recruiting the best players from Louisiana. So, we’re going to take a look into how well the Tigers are doing when it comes to ‘Recruiting the Boot’.

Of the top 15 recruits in Louisiana for the class of 2023, LSU currently has five commits (Shelton Sampson Jr., Kaleb Jackson, Kylin Jackson, Rickie Collins and Tyree Adams) and they have Crystal Ball projections for two more (Zalance Heard and Khai Prean).

If you go back one more spot, LSU could possibly land eight out of the top 16 players in the state — Trey Holly, another LSU commit, is No. 16 on the list.

Sure, Kelly missed out on some of the top prospects like Arch Manning, Derek Williams, Eli Holstein and Tackett Curtis, but this isn’t Pokémon.

You aren’t going to catch them all.

Landing 50% of the top 16 players in the state is a very high clip. It’s also a lot more than anyone else has in your state. Out of the top 16 players, LSU could land eight while Texas has two (Manning and Williams). Alabama (Eli Holstein), USC (Tackett Curtis), Notre Dame (Jaiden Ausberry), Nebraska (Omarion Miller), Tennessee (Jordan Matthews), and Washington (Curley Reed) each have one.

No, it has not been a perfect recruiting cycle, but, in my opinion, it has been pretty successful.

