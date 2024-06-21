‘Let’s see’: Romano provides fresh update on sought-after starlet United ‘like’ and ‘appreciate’

Manchester United remain active in their pursuit of a new centre-back to partner Lisandro Martinez next season.

Raphael Varane’s departure will leave a gaping hole in Erik ten Hag’s backline, which was the area undoubtedly affected most by last term’s debilitating and unprecedented injury crisis.

Currently, fans are awaiting clarification on Jonny Evans’ future, given that he, too, could become a free agent at the end of the month. Reports have suggested that he is closer to signing another one-year deal than he is to leaving, but the 36-year-old will be considered more of a rotational, off-the-bench option than a starter.

You’d expect that Harry Maguire’s resurgent campaign keeps his future tied to Old Trafford for now – unless he personally decides it’s time to embark on a new venture elsewhere. As for Victor Lindelof, he’s reportedly being targeted by former United boss Jose Mourinho, who has just taken the reins at Fenerbache.

In terms of potential arrivals, it’s thought that United and Everton are still hashing out a potential deal for Jarrad Branthwaite. However, the Reds have made it clear that they won’t pay over the offs – and certainly not his £75 million price tag.

Read more: Journo says he knows ‘for sure’ United have made contact for Euros star who will ‘100 per cent’ leave his club this summer

Lille starlet remains an option for Reds

Fabrizio Romano shared a brief update on YouTube last night regarding INEOS’ pursuit of Lille’s Leny Yoro, 18, who is believed to be waiting on Real Madrid’s call despite interest from United and Liverpool.

“Other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation,” Romano said of Yoro’s transfer saga. “Many rumours on Manchester United; they appreciate, they like Yoro, but at the moment between Yoro and United there is still not something advanced on [the] player side.

“So let’s see if Manchester United will decide to go big on that one.”

More Stories / Latest News

‘Let’s see’: Romano provides fresh update on sought-after starlet United ‘like’ and ‘appreciate’

Jun 21 2024, 8:48

United legend sends subtle message to int’l manager during high-stakes Euros clash

Jun 21 2024, 8:12

‘The time wasn’t right’: Brazilian reflects on transfer talks with Ten Hag that failed to materialise

Jun 21 2024, 7:41