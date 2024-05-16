Let’s play ball: Saints 2024 schedule released

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NFL released the complete regular season for 2024 Wednesday night. Here is the Saints schedule.

September: Sept. 8 vs Carolina noon, Sept. 15 at Dallas noon, Sept. 22 vs Philadelphia noon, Sept. 29 at Atlanta noon.

October: Monday night October 7 at Kansas City 7:15 p.m., Oct. 13 vs Tampa Bay noon, Thursday Oct. 17 vs Denver 7:15 p.m., Oct. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:05 p.m.

November: Nov. 3 at Carolina noon, Nov. 10 vs Atlanta noon, Nov. 17 vs Cleveland noon. Week 12 Bye.

December: Dec. 1 vs Rams 3:05 p.m., Dec. 8 at New York Giants noon, Dec. 15 vs Washington noon, Dec. 23 at Green Bay 7:15 p.m., Dec. 29 vs Las Vegas noon.

January: Week 18 TBA at Tampa Bay.

