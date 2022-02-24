Let’s Keep It Going: “Stripe Out” Is Requested for Kentucky Game

Due to the successes of the “white-out” game with No. 1 Auburn, and the “red-out” game with No. 16 Tennessee, Arkansas basketball has called for another theme as they do battle with No. 6 Kentucky this Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

They want a “stripe out.”

(photo: Arkansas athletics)

Fans attending the game are asked to check the diagram, such as the one above, and wear the color shirt that corresponds with the section that you have been assigned.

The first “color coordinated” game of the season took place February 8 against then-No. 1 Auburn, where every fan in attendance wore white to the game. In the game, the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers in overtime, 80-76, to snap their 19-game winning streak.

In order to keep the “unity” alive, Arkansas asked fans to wear red to their next home game, which was against No. 16 Tennessee. The players took it up a notch, as they wore red uniforms to mark the occasion. The Vols, who had just defeated Kentucky on their home floor in Knoxville, left Fayetteville disappointed as they fell to the Razorbacks, 58-48.

Arkansas hosts Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena Saturday at 1 p.m. CT