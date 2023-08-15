Let’s get Freaky: 10 names for Packers fans to know from Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List

College football is right around the corner and a clear sign that summer is almost over is when Bruce Feldman releases his annual College Football Freaks List. It’s a comprehensive list of freakishly athletic college football players.

Since 2019, Brian Gutekunst has selected at least one prospect that was highlighted the previous summer. In 2018, Rashan Gary was No. 1 on Feldman’s list. Fast forward to the 2019 NFL draft, Gary was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round with the 12th overall pick. After A.J. Dillon was highlighted, the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The following year, the Packers selected Kylin Hill in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. Devonte Wyatt was No. 5 on Feldman’s list and that spring was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The freak that Gutekunst selected in the 2023 NFL draft was Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

What freakish athlete will Gutekunst select in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let’s take a look at 10 prospects that could be potential names high on Green Bay’s board next spring.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, DeJean was a four-sport athlete in high school. DeJean was a state champion in the long jump and 100-meter dash. DeJean is a versatile defensive back, with outstanding ball skills. DeJean picked off five passes last season (three touchdowns) and eight pass deflections. On top of all that, DeJean was a special teams standout for the Hawkeyes last season, logging 186 snaps and recording seven tackles.

From Feldman:

“This offseason, he spent a week with NFL combine trainer Jordan Luallen, who clocked DeJean at 0.92 in his flying 10s and had him at 2.39 in his 20-yard sprint out of a two-point stance. “His numbers were insane,” Luallen says. “He has the capability of breaking 4.3 (in the 40) at 210 pounds.”

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

A former five-star recruit and Oregon transfer enjoyed a stellar first season at BYU last fall. The Utah native stonewalled edge rushers, giving up zero sacks and just 11 pressures during his redshirt freshman campaign. With the departure of fellow athletic offensive tackle Blake Freeland, Suamataia is slated to start at left tackle for BYU this fall. The BYU tackle checks the boxes with his size, strength, and movement skills.

From Feldman:

“Kingsley is off the charts,” BYU sports scientist Skyler Mayne says. “He’s faster than our linebackers. He’s just a Freak in the weight room. What makes it look different from Blake is that Kingsley just makes it look a little more effortless. Blake was a better jumper, but Kingsley was our fastest lineman by a good bit.” According to Mayne, Suamataia hit 21.5 MPH last year as a 318-pound freshman. That’s really good for a 218-pounder, much less an athlete 100 pounds more than that.”

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Jones, a graduate of Lewis Central High School in Iowa, was a state champion in the shot put and discus. The converted defensive lineman started 13 games at center for the Hawkeyes last season. Jones is quick out of his stance and is at his best on the move. He climbs to the second level in a flash with the ability to engulf linebackers.

From Feldman:

“Jones, a 6-3, 290-pound converted defensive lineman is high on the Hawkeyes’ lifting board with the second best hang-clean — behind Freaks alum Tristan Wirfs at 465 — and recently squatted 700 pounds to set the Iowa record. The Hawkeyes’ starting center also vertical —jumped 36 inches.”

Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU

A JUCO transfer, Coleman has started games at left guard (seven), right guard (one), and left tackle (15) over the past two seasons at TCU. Coleman has good length and plays with a bit of an edge. His outside-inside versatility will appeal to Gutekunst & Co.

From Feldman:

“Coleman, unrated by the recruiting sites coming out of high school, has an impressive 35-inch vertical jump and regularly runs 18 MPH. He squats 600 pounds, benches 400 and power-cleans 375.”

Chris Walker, OT, Montana

A Lincoln, Nebraska native, Walker started his collegiate career at Nebraska. He was listed as an offensive lineman during his first year on campus, before moving over to the defensive side of the ball. After five years at Nebraska, Walker transferred to Montana last season and made the move back to the offensive side of the ball where he started 13 games at left tackle for the Griz. He’s on the “older” side of things (25), but when day three of the draft rolls around, throw age out the window when talking about Walker’s athletic makeup.

From Feldman:

“He bench-presses 445 pounds, power-cleans 335, and also vertical-jumped 28.5 inches. His feet are very impressive. This summer, he had a 10-yard split of 1.62 and 2.93 in the 20.”

PJ Jules, DB, Southern Illinois

A former track athlete, Jules has recorded 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and 14 pass deflections over the past two seasons for the Salukis. Jules will bring a ton of versatility to an NFL secondary with the ability to play on the boundary, in the slot, and deep.

From Feldman:

“Jules is one of the best players in FCS and a legit NFL prospect. This offseason, Jules squatted 610 pounds, benched 395, and also broad-jumped 10-7 and vertical-jumped 38 inches.”

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Odunze enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, recording 75 receptions for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. The Husky wide receiver passes the eye test with his size, athleticism, and play strength. The Washington wide receiver is a vertical threat with his long strides and straight-line quickness. He’s able to vary his route speed to keep defensive backs off balance and has a lot of branches on his route tree.

From Feldman:

“This offseason, Odunze ran a 4.34 40, a 4.19 pro agility shuttle, and also did 37.1 inches on the vertical and 10-1 in the broad jump.”

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Well, we have to include a Wisconsin Badger, for all the Badgers fans out there. AJ Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Packers may be in the market for their future starting running back with Aaron Jones getting closer to the 30-age mark. Allen is an instinctive runner, using his vision and patience to work through the trash. During his first two seasons on campus, Allen has racked up 2,510 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 1,500 yards after contact.

From Feldman:

“The 19-year-old running back is a repeat selection for the Freaks List. Last year he made it on the strength of his power-cleaning 406 pounds and clocking a 1.49 in his 10-yard split. He benched 365. Allen has bulked up 10 more pounds to 245 now.”

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

YAC, YAC, and more YAC. Corley is a true YAC threat. According to Pro Football Focus, Corley racked up 975 yards after the catch last season and has 1,373 yards after the catch over the past two seasons. Corley has outstanding contact balance and is hyper-competitive with the ball in his hands.

From Feldman:

“Corley, who arrived at WKU in the summer of COVID-19 at 193 pounds, is up to 220 on his 5-11 frame, looking more like a running back than your typical receiver. He’s hit 23 MPH on the GPS and clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash. His 4.08 shuttle time and 355-pound bench also are excellent.”

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Wilson, a former track athlete, is explosive. His speed keeps defensive backs off-balance. He accelerates instantly off the line of scrimmage and has outstanding long-speed. The Packers may or may not be in the market for a wide receiver when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around. There is a ton of potential in that room. If things go pear-shaped, Wilson’s speed and big-play ability could be an attractive asset for the Packers.

From Feldman:

“This offseason, Wilson clocked a 4.33 40 out of a two-point stance; ran a sizzling 6.20 3-cone drill that was only upstaged by teammate Amorion Walker. But then again, Wilson topped everyone with a 3.77 shuttle time, and also had a terrific 10.76 60-yard shuttle and flew up the Wolverines’ reactive plyo stairs in 2.22 seconds, also best in the program.”

Six More Freaks

Maason Smith, DL, LSU

Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire