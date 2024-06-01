Let’s face it, Tampa Bay is a unique market, so Rays need a unique park

ST. PETERSBURG — No waterfront, no mountain view, no iconic warehouse in rightfield. No Ybor City, no Channelside, no knocking down Al Lang Field. No sellouts, no corporate support, no money for a retractable roof.

Now, design me an iconic baseball stadium.

When you think about it that way, the Rays had a bit of a challenge in front of them. They were planning to create a next-generation ballpark and were already limited by some favored choices out of their reach.

So, what did they do?

They leaned in. Rather than fretting about perceived negatives, the Rays incorporated them in the mix. Stuck with a fixed roof? Let’s make a pavilion-style cover surrounded by windows for an outside vibe. Unable to sell big-money luxury boxes? Replace a lot of them with couch-sized seating options for smaller gatherings. Near the bottom in attendance? Get rid of the upper deck, move the fans closer to the field and limit foul territory.

“It was a way to take our conditions, our market, our location, our climate and create a ballpark that matches those conditions as best as possible,” said team president Matt Silverman. “And, along the way, we’re challenging some of the norms of baseball.”

For instance, the proposed ballpark will have the smallest capacity in MLB. And the fixed roof will be the first one built for Major League Baseball since Tropicana Field opened 34 years ago. Except, this time, the Rays wanted a roof that was a selling point and not a running joke.

The pavilion style allowed them to tier the roof so the highest point is above the field, but it tapers down over the bleachers into patio-like settings outdoors. Almost like a park with air conditioning.

“It seems so simple in retrospect, but I remember the concept of a pavilion was like this enormous ‘Aha!’ because it was the first time anyone thought to just put the really high parts of the roof over the playing surface,” said team president Brian Auld. “To my knowledge, no other football, baseball or anything stadium has ever been designed that way where it tiers down to the outside.

“Whether it’s the Astrodome or Skydome or Silverdome or the new Minnesota football stadium. Those roofs are gigantic behemoths as opposed to something that sits in kind of an urban environment like we’re trying to do here.”

Not that they haven’t had practice with this sort of thing. The Rays and Populous architects have now designed seven different ballparks together and are still waiting for the first shovelful of dirt. If you’re counting, there was the Al Lang concept with the sail roof, the full-sized downtown Ybor City idea, a sister city boutique stadium in Ybor City, a matching stadium in Montreal, a previously unreported sister city stadium concept for St. Pete and a waterfront ballpark at Channelside.

If there was a common theme among them, it was always paring it down to a more intimate size and making sure it fit with its surroundings.

The Channelside idea, for example, was more dramatically structured on the outside because it was standing alone on the waterfront and had all the windows positioned to overlook the bay. The new Trop idea, on the other hand, is far more unobtrusive since it’s in the center of a newly imagined neighborhood and is built to be more inviting and easily accessible from street level.

“I think it has the ability to really feel like St. Pete-Tampa Bay and become part of the everyday community, which I think is going to be incredible and almost, really, unlike anything else,” said Zach Allee, the lead designer for Populous on the stadium. “It’s kind of like Wrigleyville, but only brought inside the ballpark.”

The retractable roof for the Trop site was ruled out pretty quickly because of A.) cost, B.) it would have required a much larger footprint and C.) it would have only been open a handful of times each season between heat and rain concerns.

So, once the Rays accepted the idea of a fixed roof, they figured they would capitalize on the advantages. For example, if you don’t have to worry about the outside elements, you can use cushioned seating, couch seating and a lot of the other amenities more common in arenas than open-air stadiums. The Rays also realized they were selling barely 40% of their club suites at Tropicana Field, so they’ve swapped out a lot of that space for less-expensive group plans and theater boxes.

The Rays also built the site’s topography into the plan. Since the land slopes down as you move east, the Rays shifted the stadium’s location to the center of the property so the field would be below the street-level entrances, meaning the roof over the playing field isn’t as elevated.

“We’ve become students of ballpark design and venue design for 20 years and we’ve gone to baseball stadiums all over the country, we’ve gone to arenas, we’ve gone to soccer stadiums, always trying to figure out what they do that might work here,” Silverman said.

“We’re in the middle of a downtown that is built out, so that informed the way we designed the park. The slope is an incredible asset to this, which is just happenstance that we have a 24-foot drop on our site. We were focused on the walkability of this, being able to come in (street level) and circumnavigate all these different spots, the inner ring, intermediate ring, the outer ring, and be able to connect back and forth. That concept is embedded in this so it is the easiest ballpark to navigate in baseball.”

Some of the ideas were born during a trip to the Kaseya Center in Miami, others were hashed out in conference rooms with Populous designers, Silverman, Auld, owner Stu Sternberg and chief development officer Melanie Lenz.

Armed with research from a firm that helped the Rays identify what Tampa Bay area residents were looking for in terms of seat selection, parking and amenities, the Rays could adapt some of their previous ideas with site-specific plans on this stadium proposal.

And always with the idea of making it a more intimate concept.

“It had to be a ballpark first. For Stu, the baseball is paramount so this is, in every way, a ballpark,” Silverman said. “But it’s a ballpark inspired by the intimacy of the way an arena feels. Is it a hybrid? I don’t know that I would say that, but it’s a ballpark that has the intimacy and appeal of an arena.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com and @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

