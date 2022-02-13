Let’s explore former Gators coach Dan Mullen’s options for the 2022 season

All the buzz in the Gators’ media landscape is surrounding new head coach Billy Napier and his vast plan to bring Florida back to its former glory. Dan Mullen, the former head coach, was in the spotlight prior to Napier’s hiring and was often the direct target of so many fans’ radioactively hot rage. Once Napier became the darling of the news cycle, though, his predecessor seems to have completely fallen out of the public consciousness.

Aside from the odd public sighting here and there and relentless taunting from Georgia fans after the ‘Dawgs won the National Championship, we haven’t heard much of anything about Mullen in recent weeks. He’s a football lifer, though, and is positively looking for a way back into the game. That might be a little tough given the circumstances surrounding his firing, but it’s doable for someone with his skill set and experience.

Now that we’ve put a little distance in the rearview mirror since his firing, let’s examine Mullen’s options for the 2022 season and where his career may take him next.

Low-major head coach

All of the high-profile vacancies in college football have been filled at this point, but Mullen wasn’t really in consideration for those jobs to begin with. If he wants to maintain his position atop a program, though, he may be able to get his foot in the door at a relative backwater school by merit of having multiple SEC programs resumé.

There aren’t any obvious landing spots to speculate about here, but any number of things could open the door for Mullen to pursue this course. A team could simply pitch him the idea of taking over despite having a competent head coach still installed, similar to how the Chargers replaced Anthony Lynn with Brandon Staley before after the 2020 season.

It’s one of those funny little twists of fate, but even though lack of concentration in any locale contributed greatly to Mullen’s poor approach to recruiting at Florida, it gives him a decent foundation to build upon in any conference. He has at least fledgling relationships with high school coaches from coast to coast and could use that as a basis to kick start recruiting operations with a new team just about anywhere.

NFL offensive assistant

Mullen has expressed a desire to coach in the NFL in the past, and let’s be honest, just about any NFL gig would be a soft landing compared to what could happen to his career. There’s almost certainly not a pro team out there who would seriously consider Mullen for a leadership role at this point in time. Nevertheless, he has the football savvy to make it work in the league if he’s willing to settle for a role in the background.

Mullen’s strengths are as a clever and versatile offensive play designer as well as a quarterbacks coach. Those attributes are needed on just about every team as the league is in the midst of a decade-long offensive arms race. Though a coordinator role might be out of reach, he might be able to land a spot on a team as an offensive assistant.

Florida’s former coach is at his best when he has the breathing room to dream up ways of maximizing his offense’s talent. With no leadership responsibilities on his plate, Mullen would be able to specialize in streamlining his team’s offense without painting himself into a corner like he did with the Gators.

This is utter speculation on my part, but one destination for this role that makes hypothetical sense is the Bears. Matt Eberflus, Chicago’s new head coach, comes from a defensive background and would benefit from Mullen’s shrewd offensive mind. Additionally, one of Eberflus’ first missions is to make Justin Fields the cornerstone of his team. Fields is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who struggled somewhat in his first year and would profit from Mullen’s guidance.

Gap year to regroup

Mullen’s exit from the Gators was an ugly affair that was widely publicized and he may have a hard time landing a gig he really likes as a result. Combine that with the fact that his Urban Meyer connection is about as useful as a screen door on a submarine at this point, and he doesn’t have much to leverage anymore except the SEC schools on his resumé.

With so little weight left to throw around, Mullen may benefit from simply putting a little distance between himself and his catastrophic downfall at UF. Maybe he’s a laughingstock in the eyes of a vast swath of Florida’s fanbase, but that viewpoint lacks the perspective that the rest of the football community at large possesses. Mullen still has a marketable skillset, and frankly, this sport isn’t big on consequences when it comes to people who have a proven talent.

If he’s willing to put in the work to refocus and forge new relationships without the distractions of coaching responsibilities, it could pay dividends in a year or two with a more desirable job than he can get at the moment.

A role with the media is probably of the question, he burned a whole lot of bridges there, but there’s an entire industry of behind-the-scenes football consultancies he could tap into. It lacks the glamor of coaching but offers plenty of opportunities to shake hands and meet people, which is exactly what Mullen needs right now. Quietly slipping into that job stream for a year and reemerging with new connections in hand certainly isn’t the world’s worst plan.

