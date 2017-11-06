Let the debate begin: Baseball Hall of Fame unveils 10 names on Modern Era ballot

Jack Morris, Dale Murphy and Don Mattingly are on the Modern Baseball Era Hall of Fame ballot, announced Monday. (AP/Getty Images)

A few of baseball’s most contentious Hall of Fame debates will get new life this winter, as Jack Morris, Dale Murphy, Alan Trammell, Marvin Miller and others are back on the Hall of the Fame ballot.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday the 10 men on its “Modern Era” ballot, whose Cooperstown cases will now be heard by a committee of 16 Hall of Famers, executives and media members in December at baseball’s Winter Meetings.

Here are the 10 candidates, as announced Monday:

• Steve Garvey: 10-time All-Star first baseman who spent the majority of his career with the Dodgers. Won the National League MVP award in 1974, and had four other top-10 finishes in the voting.

• Tommy John: First pitcher to undergo the surgery now named after him in 1974. Sat out 1975 recovering, and spent 14 more seasons in the majors. Compiled 288 wins and a 3.34 ERA over 26 seasons and paved the way for many injured pitchers since then.

• Don Mattingly: Six-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner and MVP in 1985. Hit .307/.358/.471 over 14 seasons with the Yankees. A back injury forced his retirement despite strong production.

• Marvin Miller: Executive director of the MLB Players Union from 1966 to 1982. Under Miller, the union flourished. Miller oversaw Curt Flood’s challenging of the reserve clause, which eventually led to players being eligible for free agency.

• Jack Morris: Pitched 18 seasons, won 254 games, is best known for his 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for the Twins.

• Dale Murphy: Won back-to-back MVP awards with the Braves in 1982 and 1983. Seven-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove award winner. Finished with a .265/.346/.469 slash line over 18 seasons.

• Dave Parker: Two-time World Series champion. Hit .290/.339/.471, with 339 home runs, over 19 years in the majors. Won the NL MVP in 1978, and was a three-time Silver Slugger award winner.