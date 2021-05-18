Lester, Schwarber talk 'business decisions' Cubs face with Bryant, Rizzo, Báez

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Weyrich
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lester, Schwarber talk futures of Cubs' Bryant, Rizzo, Báez originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals and Cubs have some deep connections, if only for this year.

While they do share some history having faced off in the 2017 NLDS, the biggest ties between the two clubs can be found sitting in the third-base dugout at Wrigley Field this week. Starter Jon Lester and outfielder Kyle Schwarber made their official returns to Chicago on Monday, bringing back feelings of nostalgia rooted in the 2016 World Series title they won together.

Five years removed from that curse-breaking championship, the Cubs’ core may be on its way out. After Lester and Schwarber departed last offseason, Chicago now has to determine whether to make a push to keep star infielders Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant past this season. All three former MVP candidates are set to hit free agency this winter.

Few people understand the position the Cubs are in better than Lester, who decided not to re-sign with the team after its offer fell short of his market value. The Nationals reportedly signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal with a mutual option for 2022 and deferred signing bonus, though the Cubs are still paying him a $10 million buyout this season. Lester said on a Zoom call Saturday that he understands why Chicago may have to move on from its core players.

“It’ll be weird if all three of those guys leave and become free agents and go somewhere else,” Lester said. “It’ll be definitely weird seeing them in different uniforms but that’s, unfortunately, the nature of what we do. The Cubs have a business to run and they have to do what they feel is necessary to set them up for the future whether it be financially or guys on the field.

“It’s a hard thing to separate but hopefully those guys are all there and it’s kind of a [moot] question and they continue to have that core and move forward. But I’m sure it’ll be very hard to keep all three of them there. Definitely a little different Cubs look if all three of them aren’t there.”

Chicago’s front office underwent a transition from famed executive Theo Epstein to longtime GM Jed Hoyer atop the baseball operations department and Hoyer has already made several early signature moves. In addition to declining Lester’s option, the Cubs also traded starter Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres and non-tendered Schwarber over the winter.

Schwarber landed in Washington as a result of the Cubs looking to save some money. After he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Nationals, Chicago replaced him with Joc Pederson and his $7 million salary for 2021. The outfielder, who homered in the series opener Monday, called the decision to re-sign a “personal choice” that each of the three potential free agents will have to make.

“It’s a good group of ballplayers,” Schwarber said Monday. “First off, you look at the makeup on the guys. I think the makeup is unbelievable. I believe that good teams start with good people and you look at the three guys there and they’re all unbelievable people and I think the talent speaks for themselves. They’re really good ballplayers and they do it on a consistent basis.

“As those guys move on, they move on and if they don’t and they stay in Chicago that would be great too. That’s a personal choice for them and I think at the end of the day that people should be…happy that you got to watch those guys play in a Cubs uniform for as long as they have. Like I said, we all did special things there and they’re one year away from not possibly being there so it is what it is.”

It would probably be a long shot for another Cubs reunion in D.C. next year. Neither Lester nor Schwarber are locked up past this season and the Nationals would have to be willing to pay a premium price for any of those big names to add them to the roster. Bryant makes the most sense as a hybrid third baseman and outfielder; he's off to a hot start entering play Monday with 10 home runs and a 1.032 OPS in 37 games. Rizzo would be a candidate to sign if MLB brings the designated hitter to the National League this offseason (allowing him to replace Josh Bell at first base) while Báez could be considered insurance in case Trea Turner leaves after 2022.

Cubs fans had their first chance to thank both Lester and Schwarber on Monday, giving each a standing ovation in their first at-bats. As much as it was “business decisions” that prompted the pair’s respective exits from Chicago, Lester admitted to battling some emotions over the offseason that left him wondering what could’ve been.

“It’s natural, I had to get over some stuff leaving Boston,” Lester said. “I think the fan and the people don’t understand was what we do, what we invest in the places that we’re at. Chicago was my home for six years. We have a house there; my kids have grown up there…The hard part about this game is the business side. You have to separate your heart and business and sometimes that can be difficult.

“I think it’s only natural as a human being to go through a phase where you question certain things. But once you separate that and realize that hey, it’s a business and they need to make a decision, I need to make a decision and we go our separate ways. It is what it is. Like I said, I think it’s only natural.”

Recommended Stories

  • Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

    Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs heaped praise on Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley Field on Monday. Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Lester in his return to Chicago, leading the Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

  • White Sox rookie made MLB history by hitting a ridiculously slow pitch for a home run

    It came during Monday’s game against the Twins.

  • Cubs’ Nico Hoerner makes ‘game-saving’ defensive play vs. Nationals

    When Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro stepped up to the plate in the eight inning, he represented the go-ahead run

  • Groups join in new call for full boycott of Beijing Olympics over alleged human rights abuses

    “If the games go ahead, then Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they are doing."

  • Cubs PA announcer Jeremiah Paprocki to debut in Nationals series

    Jeremiah Paprocki makes history as he debuts at Wrigley Field on Monday.

  • COTA to use 3.41-mile 'long course' layout for NASCAR debut in 2021

    Editor’s note: This is a track press release from December 2020. Since the September 2020 announcement that Speedway Motorsports would bring NASCAR to Austin, Texas in 2021, a significant question remained: which of the world-class courses at Circuit of The Americas would drivers face? After careful consideration for what will create an unforgettable experience for […]

  • Javier Báez

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Fargas' 1st career hit, RBI

    Johneshwy Fargas bloops a double to right field to plate Tomás Nido for his first career hit, extending the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the 8th

  • Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

    The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place. Appearing on the Big Show Network, [more]

  • Trea Turner's 10th home run

    Trea Turner belts a solo home run, his 10th of the season, to put the Nationals within two runs of the Cubs in the top of the 3rd inning

  • Rangers snap 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Yankees and Cole

    Even when New York ace Gerrit Cole wasn't his sharpest and was denied in his bid to become the American League's first six-game winner, he set a big league strikeout record — a pitching version of 61 for the Yankees. Cole had 61 consecutive Ks between walks, a streak that began April 12 and ended Monday night as the Yankees lost 5-2 to the Texas Rangers, who snapped their six-game losing streak. “That’s pretty cool, wish it would have come in a win,” Cole said.

  • Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor excited for future with team

    Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor returned to the practice field and is excited for his future with the team, starting in 2021.

  • Observations: Cubs spoil Jon Lester’s return, hit 3 home runs

    The Cubs offense squared up Jon Lester for five runs in the lefty's return to Wrigley Field on Monday, a 7-3 Cubs win.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Tyson Fury endorses Nick Diaz UFC comeback after training session: ‘Make the fight, Dana’

    Watch Nick Diaz give Tyson Fury some MMA pointers during a closed-door training session in Hollywood, Fla.

  • Soccer-Real sink Granada to keep pressure on Atletico

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.

  • Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

    Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors, 05/14/2021