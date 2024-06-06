Lester Quinones goes camping in Memphis

MEMPHIS – Lester Quinones developed quite the following during his three years in the blue and gray of the Memphis Tigers.

Who can forget the short shorts or the guitar celebration. But Quinones hasn’t been able to make it back to the Bluff City very often over the past few years. That changed on Thursday as he spent the day talking to kids as part of the Hoop City Basketball Club’s summer basketball camp in East Memphis.

Since leaving the Tigers, Quinones has gone from undrafted free agent to earning a contract with the Golden State Warriors. But despite all that hard earned success, Lester loves to see he’s left his mark on Memphis.

“It’s surreal sometimes. Coming in and just seeing the faces of all of those kids just glowing up. Kind of every little thing you do, you could just see how it affects them instantly. Just kind of want to just mimic you,” Quinones said. “So just having that influence is just a great feeling to have and I’m blessed to have that. I could do it every week if I could, but I’m just thankful to be here.”

Quinones also has some words of encouragement for fellow former Tiger David Jones, who like Quinones, will probably have to go the G League route if he hopes to see his NBA dream come true.

“It’s hard to do every single day because you can’t get bored with it. This is a job and profession where the details matter and everything. So waking up on time. The exact same time. You have to eat at the exact same time every day,” Quinones said. “Just having that discipline is the hardest part and that’s why some people don’t succeed. But just keeping that consistency. He’ll be good.”

