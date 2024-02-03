Lester Quinones discusses defensive focus when playing for Warriors

Lester Quinones has played in five of the last seven games for the Golden State Warriors. He’s notched double-digit minutes in three of those five games. The 23-year-old wing, who is on his second two-way contract with the franchise, has begun to show flashes of the talent that led the Warriors to extend his stay with the franchise for the current season.

On Friday (Feb. 2,) Quinones saw the court for 19 minutes, helping the Warriors secure a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He chipped in with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and an assist, shooting 50% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Following the game, Quinones told the media has his current focus is on earning minutes via his defensive play.

“I feel like my defense is what’s getting me on the floor right now,” Quinones said. “My defense will get me on the floor, and I feel like my offense and everything else with shape into itself, and I’ll show my abilities out there. But right now, my niche is defense. Being somebody who comes in right away and junks the game up…Like I said, my defense will get me out there. My shooting is my strength that everybody knows. My playmaking, attacking out of closeouts…My game will just handle itself once I’m out there.”

Quinones has a tough route to earn himself a full-time deal with the Warriors. There’s some elite talent ahead of him in the rotation. However, if he can continue impressing in the limited opportunities being afforded to him, he could force the front office’s hand ahead of the summer.

Quinones has now played in 15 NBA games over the past two seasons. It will be interesting to see how many more times we see him on the court between now and the end of the regular season.

