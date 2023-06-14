Lester Miller, a wide receiver from Brandon, commits to Jackson State football

Brandon receiver Lester Miller has committed to Jackson State football.

"Sometimes our plans aren't God's plans and I'm trusting Him on this one!" Miller said wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Sometimes our plans aren’t God’s plans and I’m trusting Him on this one! Say hello to the newest member of the #1400Klub #TheeILove #GuardTheeYard #BleedTheeBlue pic.twitter.com/diEnTEdXuw — Lester Miller (@Lester2Miller) June 13, 2023

The 6-foot, 165-pound Miller is a three-star recruit who committed to the 2023 Ole Miss recruiting class on Jan. 30. He initially committed to Akron.

He finished his senior season with 66 catches for 1,484 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Miller helped lead the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record and advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A championship game for the second consecutive season. He had nine catches for 168 yards and two TDs as the Bulldogs fell 48-32 to Starkville in the state title game.

Jackson State finished last season with a 12-1 record a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. JSU lost in the Cricket Celebration Bowl to North Carolina Central 41-34 in overtime.

Jackson State will begin its 2023 season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/ SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Aug. 26 (6:30 p.m., ABC) in Atlanta.

