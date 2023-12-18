The lessons Mizzou basketball has learned haven't translated. They need to now | Kwiecinski

There was always supposed to be a learning curve with this Missouri men's basketball team.

How will the Tigers learn to play without two NBA players: Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge? How will the newcomers learn to play with MU's returning players? How will the Tigers learn to adjust to a more difficult non-conference schedule in 2023?

Each of those three lessons is still yearning for an answer as of Dec. 17. Missouri leaves Kansas City with a 93-87 loss to a Seton Hall team that was frankly better than Missouri.

"It's no different than our previous games," MU head coach Dennis Gates said. "You look at every one of our lessons learned and the L's we took, those are all NCAA tournament teams."

Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Chris Kwiecinski

That's true.

Missouri did lose to some good teams and 3-7 Jackson State.

But, those lessons are still waiting to translate onto the court for a Tiger team that's looking for its first complete win of the season and a game against tough competition where it doesn't dig itself into a hole for prolonged stretches of time.

"Each team that we've played and got those lessons from, you got to understand the big picture," Gates said.

In Missouri's four losses to Kansas, Jackson State, Memphis and, now, Seton Hall, there's one common denominator.

There's that one stretch of play where Missouri just struggles to play cohesive and communicated basketball. The Tigers have minimized that stretch to about a 10-minute gap, but that was against Kansas last weekend. You can't do that against Kansas and hope to come out on the other end with a win. You can't do that against any NCAA Tournament team and hope to win, really.

Seton Hall, a team Gates said he scheduled because he wanted the test of a Big East basketball team, was the latest case.

Against Seton Hall, that was about a 25-minute stretch of the game. The Pirates took advantage of the Tigers' lackadaisical perimeter defense for 10 made 3-pointers and muscled into the paint for 44 points to build a 19-point lead in the second half.

Dec 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts to a no-call against the Seton Hall Pirates during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

That's just on the defensive end, too. The Tigers' offense struggles with its spacing so much at times that the team dribbles around the perimeter aimlessly and winds the shot clock down before taking desperation shots. These are essentially turnovers that don't show up in the stat sheet.

The defense isn't going to roll out a red carpet, no matter who MU is playing.

"We were getting paint tested," MU forward Jesus Carralero-Martin said. "They were swinging the ball, and then the next pass was wide open. So we got be able to be better on the ball pressure and just be tough."

I do hand it to Missouri for not mailing in a loss. The Tigers were never dead in the Kansas City night and that really is because the Tigers play better when they're in that danger zone of getting blown out.

Credit them for fighting through it and playing decisive basketball. Sean East deserves credit for taking over when he needed to and just flying into the lane to attack the basket. That opened up Tamar Bates who had a 22-point night, which was his best in a Missouri uniform.

Once this team becomes decisive and mixes that with the team's gameplan, they play hard.

It just needs to start happening before Missouri suffers through a difficult patch of minutes and gets down by 10 or 15 points.

"When we tip the ball up, we have to start the game with a mentality of we're already down 20," Bates said. "I feel like when we dig those holes, that's when we get desperate. We play really hard, and you can see that in that last four minutes."

Dec 17, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;Seton Hall Pirates guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and Missouri Tigers center Connor Vanover (75) fight for the ball during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds silly, but playing desperate is when this Missouri is at its best.

I don't recall this kind of scrap and claw against Kansas last season, or even against Florida or Texas A&M on the road. This Tigers team won't just let a loss come easily and that's admirable.

But, on the other side of that coin, Missouri is 7-4 through 11 games this season when it was 10-1 through the same stretch last year. It bounced back from its loss to Kansas with a win over UCF using one of two DeAndre Gholston buzzer-beaters.

The schedules are very different, to be sure.

Still, Gates keeps preaching lessons for Missouri to learn before conference play. Eleven games into this season and MU is running out of time to take those lessons and put them into practice.

Next up is No. 16 Illinois. Missouri may have blitzed the Illini in St. Louis last year, but Brown and Hodge led that charge. Others need to step up at the Enterprise Center this week.

After that, SEC play begins.

The lessons Missouri has been saying it has been taking will need to come to fruition. They haven't so far. They need to now. The schedule is about to get much, much more difficult and these games are the kind that can build a NCAA Tournament resumé or torch it.

Gates is undeterred, and that optimism belongs at a point in the season where much can still change for the better.

However, it has to start coming together soon.

"I'm excited about what I see," Gates said. "We just got to use these as lessons and get where we need to get to for a full 40 minutes."

