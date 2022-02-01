Lessons from a legend: What every quarterback can learn from Tom Brady

Father Time comes for us all, and it would seem that Father Time has finally done the impossible.

Prevented a Tom Brady comeback.

After a career spanning more than two decades, two franchises and seven Lombardi Trophies, the legendary quarterback has announced his retirement. Rumors began circulating prior to kickoff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams, a game that now stands as the final time the veteran quarterback laced up the cleats.

The quarterback announced his retirement with a lengthy statement on social media:

In a way it was a fitting end. As his father once said, when speaking of Brady’s time with the New England Patriots, “it will end badly.” Now, his father was talking about the brutal business of football, and how his son’s desire to play “until he was 70” might not mesh well with the realities of the sport, but Brady’s last game was not the ride off into the sunset that he might have imagined.

Instead, he walked off the field, head held high, after leading the Buccaneers close to another storied comeback, only to fall short in the end, when it was Matthew Stafford, and not himself, who willed his team to victory.

In the coming days, weeks, and even months, we will all try to put into words Brady’s legacy. And, we will all fail. In an era of salary caps and player movement, Brady delivered six Super Bowl titles to a single team, spanning two different dynasties and taking a franchise that had been seeking its first title to the top of the football mountaintop, transforming an organization over the course of his time in New England.

But he was not done.

Rather than retire, Brady moved south, staved off the jokes about the “old guy moving to Florida” and, as some predicted, delivered another franchise a title in his first year with Tampa Bay.

Story continues

It is almost impossible to put that kind of legacy into words.

Instead, let’s try and take some lessons from Brady’s career. Lessons about player evaluation, what it takes to become a legend, and more.

Redefining the quarterback non-negotiables.

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Oddly enough, Brady’s decision to step away from the game almost seems to draw the curtains on a particular style of player.

The pure pocket passer.

We have all traced the evolution of the sport, and the quarterback position, seemingly around Brady’s two decades in the game. As offenses and quarterbacks trended towards athleticism, speed and mobility, Brady floated on, defying the trends that orbited around him.

But if there is an on-the-field lesson to be learned from Brady’s career, it is that there are some non-negotiables at the quarterback position, that you have to be able to satisfy at some level to be able to be successful. Brady’s ability to satisfy these, including in his final season, are indicators that while there is a trend towards athleticism at the position, there is a way to check that box without having to be a Kyler Murray or a Lamar Jackson.

Pocket mobility and awareness.

In his final season, heck even in his final game, Brady displayed the footwork in and around the pocket to evade pressure and create plays in the passing game. For example, on this third-down conversion to Mike Evans from the second quarter, Brady manages to step around the pressure off the edges all while keeping his eyes downfield, before firing to Evans to move the chains:

With Brady, his mobility was crafted by simplicity. His was a quiet brand of pocket movement, focusing on small, light and quick steps in the pocket to create space, rather than violent movements to force space. Brady was more boxer than quarterback, looking to manufacture enough space to get off a throw, akin to a boxer creating space to get off a punch.

The other non-negotiable that Brady continued to display through his career? Accuracy. You can have a great mind, or a great arm, or even both, but if you cannot put the football where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, your offense is going to struggle to be efficient.

And ultimately, you might find a seat on the bench.

With Brady, however, his elite-level ball placement continued throughout his final season. Whether it was on throws like this one, splitting the safeties to Gronkowski:

For quarterbacks, mobility and accuracy are at the top of the non-negotiable list. Brady continued to check those boxes, in his own elite ways, down to his final throw:

For you trivia buffs, that is a nine-yard completion to Cameron Brate to set up a 4th and 1. For our purposes here, a pinpoint throw to give the Buccaneers a chance to draw even with under two minutes to play.

Brady’s accuracy and pocket mobility were among his super powers as an athlete, and core staples of his — we can safely assume — Hall of Fame career.

But they were not the only ones.

You've gotta have heart.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Miles and miles of it, as legendary Washington Sentinels head coach Jimmy McGinty liked to say…

In the fantastic documentary “The Brady Six,” telling the stories of the six quarterbacks taken before Brady in the 2000 NFL draft, coaches and personalities such as Mel Kiper Jr. and Steve Mariucci — who was part of the group that passed on Brady to draft Giovanni Carmazzi for the San Francisco 49ers — talked about Brady’s pre-draft scouting reports.

During that segment, Mariucci talked about the one thing that teams failed to do. As he described it, they failed to crack Brady open, and see his heart, and see what was inside of the prospect.

That is a part of the evaluation process, and the part of playing this (or any) sport that is often the toughest to uncover, but can be the most important to identify. Does this player have what it takes to become the best at what they do?

Are they willing to make the sacrifices necessary to reach that level?

Are they also willing — and able — to defy the odds when everything is working against them?

For Brady, he started answering those questions early. Drafted in the sixth round, with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, he managed to immediately look his new boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in the eye and tell him that he, the sixth-round pick, was the best decision his organization had ever made.

And then back that up on the field.

This may ultimately be the biggest lesson from his career, and his most-lasting legacy. Just what it takes to reach that mountaintop. Playing quarterback is among the toughest jobs in all of sports, and it takes a certain level of self-confidence to excel at the job. That supreme belief in yourself, that you can make all the right decisions, all the right throws. You cannot play the position scared, and from his first day on the job, down to his last, Brady never did.

Even unicorns need the right environment to flourish.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With the 2022 NFL draft season underway, with the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl kicking off this week, we will soon be exposed to some of the usual cliches we hear every draft cycle.

Part of the process these days circles around finding the “next” version of a current player. The next Dak Prescott. The next Josh Allen.

The next Tom Brady.

But as we just read, the evaluation process is difficult and for every quarterback — or prospect — identified as the next “fill in the blank” that succeeds there are countless more who find themselves out of the league in a few years. The draft is an inexact science, at best.

Even the unicorns, however, need the right conditions around them to flourish. Prescott needed a solid offensive line, a strong running game, an opportunity to step into the lineup and his own work ethic to improve his craft. Allen needed organizational patience, consistency in coaching, and yes his own work each off-season.

For Brady? He first needed a chance to make the roster.

That leads us to the “Brady or Belichick?” question. While the events of the past two seasons have probably led most to conclude that Brady’s influence in New England was the larger part of their dynastic run, we cannot ignore that before he was *Tom Brady* he was a sixth-round pick and a long-shot to make the roster.

But a certain head coach and coaching staff saw something in him.

Then when Drew Bledsoe went down in 2001, that same head coach made the decision to ride with Brady. It led to a Super Bowl, and put us on the path to where we are today.

All the while, the Patriots were putting together an imposing defense and a ball-control offensive attack that made life easy on the young quarterback. Then, over time, Brady was asked to do more and more in the New England offense.

Yet, it was those conditions at the outset, and a coach who believed, who helped put Brady on that path to legendary status.

Father Time remains undefeated.

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps the last lesson from Brady’s legacy is the one that is the most bittersweet.

All around us exist constant reminders of the fleeting nature of sport, and of life itself. Over the past few years as a society we have been dealt these reminders on a daily basis. We try and take lessons from those moments, and learn to appreciate what we have, and to stay in the moment as much as possible, but sometimes the harsh reality of life is that you can never truly escape.

And that the end comes for us all.

Then there was Brady, an athlete excelling at the highest level possible into his mid-40s, something that seemed impossible every single week. Sure, other quarterbacks had played into their 40s before Brady, and some others might follow behind him, but the way Brady continued to play the game at the end, even on that final afternoon, defied all odds.

He was not just a caretaker of an offense, handing the football off, throwing screens and checking the football down on every dropback, but he was standing in the pocket, staring down the rush, evading it when he could — or standing tall when he could not — and delivering throws to all levels of the field.

You truly got the sense that he could play forever.

Now here we are, starting to try and put into words what his playing days meant.

Brady did so many impossible things on the football field over his lengthy career. He defied the odds, rising from a sixth-round selection to a seven-time Super Bowl champion. He changed how the position was played, how it was evaluated, and how offenses operated. He lived through perhaps three different Hall of Fame careers.

He changed teams and delivered a Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay.

He looked as good at 44 as he did when he was 24.

Then, in an instant, it was over.

Because for all the impossible things that Brady did during his career, he could not overcome finality. None of us can. And in the coming days and weeks when people try and summarize Brady’s legacy, do not be surprised to hear sadness, even from those who were his rivals, or fans of other teams.

Because that is the resignation talking. The recognition of that finality setting in. That reminder that everything eventually ends. Sometimes it ends badly.

For Brady, it just ended a little less badly that it does for most.

1

1