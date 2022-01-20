Lessons Learned: Undisciplined teams lose big games, executing a game plan is key

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady they’d meet again in the playoffs after a loss in Week 1 of the season. 18 weeks later the Cowboys had their chance to make that statement come true. A loss to the San Francisco 49ers, when the time ran out as they drove for a chance at a winning touchdown ended that chance Sunday.

Although Dallas had a chance on the final drive, the game wasn’t even as competitive as the final score indicated. Conservative play calling from Kyle Shanahan, like kicking a field goal on fourth-and-one from the Cowboys 22 yard-line, along with mistakes from Jimmy Garoppolo allowed the Cowboys to stay in a game in which they were physically dominated.

The season is now over, but great teams learn from the most devastating defeats. Here are some lessons learned from the playoff loss to the 49ers.

Cowboys lack of discipline was a death nail for Dallas

The Cowboys came into their playoff game with the most penalties in the NFL at 127 and the second most yards, 1,103 yards. This poor trend continued into their playoff game, as they were called for 14 penalties, tying the record for most in a playoff game in league history. The organization has had issues with inconsistent officiating all season, including multiple players, the head coach, and the owner directly calling them out after the Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Today was more about Dallas discipline than one-sided refereeing though. From the first play of the game where Randy Gregory went into the neutral zone, to the end of the game hands to the face on Neville Gallimore, Dallas shot themselves in the foot all night. Whether it was a Connor Williams getting a holding call to negate a 32-yard gain from receiver CeeDee Lamb, or a 3rd-amd-4 becoming 3rd-and-14 due to back-to-back false start penalties, the Cowboys hurt their chances at success all game.

This is a top issue that the Cowboys will need to address this off-season. Like the bottom of the league defense in 2020 being able to improve to a top ten unit, the team must ensure it improves from being bottom of the league in penalties. If they don’t, they could suffer the same fate that kept them from a top seed in the NFC this year and ended their season with a one-and-done in the playoffs.

The Cowboys allowed the 49ers to execute their game plan

The San Francisco 49ers had an identity as a football team. Run the ball, take pressure off their quarterback. On defense they want to stop the run and put pressure on the opposing QB with a four-man rush that allows them to take away passing lanes behind them.

They were able to accomplish both successfully. The San Francisco offense ended the game with 169 yards rushing, including 10 carries for Deebo Samuel for 72 yards. They doubled-up Dallas in time of possession at half time and led by two scores. This insured the 49ers could continue to run in the second half and limit the possessions Dallas would have to comeback.

For the Cowboys offense, quarterback Dak Prescott was under fire all game. San Francisco was able to get in the backfield an astounding 22 times and it was a problem across the board. Even All-Pro right guard Zack Martin was credited with four pressures, two hurries, a QB hit, and a sack allowed.

The offensive line didn’t fare better in the run game either as Ezekiel Elliott was held to 2.6 yards per carry and the team only total 77 yards on 21 attempts. The ability of the 49ers to play their style and therefore stop Dallas from playing theirs was the difference in the game, and why the Cowboys are out of the running for their sixth Lombardy trophy.

Conclusion

The Cowboys can take many positives from this season into the future. They found an all-pro player with their first-round pick Micah Parsons. He is the type of building block that takes a defense from bottom five in the league, to top ten. The defense is full of other young talent like Trevon Diggs, Kelvin Joseph, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore and they should grow together around the leadership of Parsons. The offense goes into the off-season without an off-the-field QB issue for the first time in three seasons. No talks about contracts or injuries, it’s all about getting better as an individual and a team.

With the season over the decisions on whom to resign will be the starting point to building this team for the 2022-2023 season. The Cowboys have 24 upcoming free agents, and also decisions on contracts like Demarcus Lawrence, La’el Collins, and Amari Cooper. The off-season begins now, the team starts to build towards the twenty-fourth pick in the NFL draft and an attempt at a sixth Lombardy trophy next year.

