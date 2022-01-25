Lessons the Jets can learn from the 4 remaining playoff teams

It’s been 11 years since the Jets made the postseason and the conference championship.

So while Gang Green watches the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams fight for a Super Bowl berth this weekend, New York should learn from the four. Each team blazed different paths with different rosters on their way to championship weekend. Some built from within with the draft. Others acquired talent elsewhere. Some did a combination of both. But all four made it – and that alone is enough to get the attention of the 28 teams who didn’t.

Let’s look at some lessons the Jets can learn from each of the four remaining playoff teams.

Bengals: Kickers matter

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson sent Cincinnati to the team’s first AFC Championship since 1988. Not only did McPherson nail the game-winning 52-yard field goal over the Titans in the Divisional Round, but he’s converted all eight of his attempts in the playoffs so far. The Jets need a consistent kicker in 2022. Perhaps that will be incumbent Eddy Piñeiro.

49ers: Trust the process

(Matt Ludtke/AP)

The 49ers proved once again that if a team sticks with its game plan and its roster, it can overcome talent deficiencies. San Francisco reached its second conference championship since Kyle Shanahan became head coach in 2017 behind a rock-solid defense and an offense that fits its players. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the best quarterback in the NFL, but he does enough to help the 49ers win. Even after a less-than-ideal season statistically, the Jets need to trust their system and keep developing their core.

Rams: Go get stars

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Rams threw caution to the wind over the past few seasons and acquired as many veteran stars as possible to build one of the most dynamic rosters in the NFL. They have five first-round picks who weren’t drafted by Los Angeles – all of whom are major contributors on offense and defense. Drafting your core is important, but the Rams proved that grabbing as many good players from as many different places can be a winning formula.

Story continues

Chiefs: Get the ball to your playmakers

(Ed Zurga-AP)

The Chiefs beat the Bills in an instant classic to advance to the AFC Championship because Patrick Mahomes put the ball in the hands of Kansas City’s best offensive weapons – Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce – and added 69 rushing yards and a rushing score of his own. The combo of Hill and Kelce finished with 19 receptions on 22 targets for 246 receiving yards and the Chiefs’ final two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. When the Jets add more playmakers to the offense, Zach Wilson needs to make sure they get the ball frequently.

[listicle id=676155]

1

1