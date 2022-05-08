Lessons from the Detroit Lions draft of 2022

The second draft cycle for the Detroit Lions regime helmed by GM Brad Holmes closed last week. An impressive draft class that featured two top-12 overall picks highlights the Lions haul from the 2022 NFL draft weekend.

What did the second draft class of the Holmes/Dan Campbell era tell us about the Lions and the men making the decisions?

Consider this an extrapolation of the historical drafting profiles of the men in the front office from before last year’s draft. Through the first two drafts, the early reads on GM Brad Holmes, Assistant GM Ray Agnew, senior advisor John Dorsey and the Lions front office have proven pretty darn prescient.

They wanted Aidan Hutchinson all along

When the Lions sent the card in to draft Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was even done announcing Travon Walker as the first pick, it was plainly obvious what many had suspected all along: the Lions really coveted Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s fantastic athleticism, consistent production and positional flexibility made him a perfect fit for what head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wanted with their top choice. There might have been players the Lions evaluated on the same line of the draft board, but Hutchinson was clearly the preferred option.

This regime values leadership

The Lions selected eight players. Six of them were team captains in 2021. The two who weren’t — Jameson Williams and James Houston — were transfer student-athletes who made big splashes in their new ponds.

Coach Campbell talks all the time about finding players who are great off the field as well as on it. Consider it an extension of his famous “no turds” policy. In the case of late-round picks Malcolm Rodriguez and Chase Lucas, they earned the captaincy multiple seasons in college despite not always being the most talented players on their respective defenses.

All the Malik Willis talk was external noise

In the few weeks between his pro day at Liberty and about three days before the draft itself, more than a few national draft analysts and pundits projected QB Malik Willis to the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick. Some of them did so with enough gusto that it convinced many fans and draft followers that it was going to actually happen.

It’s clear the Lions never had anywhere close to that level of interest in Willis — or any quarterback for that matter. They passed on him at No. 2. And No. 46. Based on how Holmes spoke bluntly about the team’s view of the quarterbacks in his post-draft press conference, it’s certain the Lions were going to pass on Willis at No. 97 too. And it nearly came to be; Willis came off the board at No. 86 overall.

In looking back at all the pre-draft fluff on Willis, it’s important to note that almost all of the advocacy and rumor-mongering for him at No. 2 came from outside Detroit and not from local folks who cover the team. Remember that next year…

Second-round surprises are the norm

In 2021, the Lions eschewed the popular cries for upgrades at CB, S, WR, OG and LB in the second round and selected defensive end Levi Onwuzurike. It was a stunning pick that caught nearly everyone off-guard.

The same thing happened in 2022. With dire needs at safety, tight end and linebacker, as well as plaintive wails for a developmental QB, the Lions once again rolled with an unexpected defensive lineman. This time it was Josh Paschal from Kentucky, who primarily plays the exact same role as Onwuzurike.

Time will tell if the choices work out. But the emphasis on getting great athletes who can play multiple spots on the defensive line is clearly something to keep an eye on in future second rounds.

Creating takeaways was a theme for the defense

The Lions tied for 24th in the 2021 season by creating 19 turnovers. For a defense that struggled to get off the field, creating more takeaways and pressuring the opposing offense into more mistakes would have definitely helped.

To that end, the defensive players selected in 2022 thrived on villainry.

Aidan Hutchinson – two forced fumbles (on strip-sacks) to go with his 14 sacks and three PDs

Josh Paschal – three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks in his Kentucky career, plus 5,5 sacks and eight QB hits in 2021

Kerby Joseph – five INTs in 2021

Malcolm Rodriguez – one INT, four forced fumbles, three sacks, 10 QB hits in 2021

James Houston – seven forced fumbles and a pick-six in 2021

