Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

  • Oral Roberts' Max Abmas (3) drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    1/5

    Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

    Oral Roberts' Max Abmas (3) drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
  • Tennessee guard Keon Johnson, right, fouls Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Oregon State won 70-56. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    2/5

    Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

    Tennessee guard Keon Johnson, right, fouls Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Oregon State won 70-56. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) celebrates after beating Iowa 95-80 in a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    3/5

    Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

    Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) celebrates after beating Iowa 95-80 in a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston's Quentin Grimes (24) moves the ball against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Grimes scored 22 points as Houston won 63-60. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/5

    Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

    Houston's Quentin Grimes (24) moves the ball against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Grimes scored 22 points as Houston won 63-60. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    5/5

    Lesser-known stars about to make their mark on the Sweet 16

    Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oral Roberts' Max Abmas (3) drives against Ohio State's CJ Walker (13) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Tennessee guard Keon Johnson, right, fouls Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Oregon State won 70-56. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) celebrates after beating Iowa 95-80 in a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Houston's Quentin Grimes (24) moves the ball against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Grimes scored 22 points as Houston won 63-60. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
·5 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Sweet 16 stars you know.

Kispert, Mobley, Zegarowski, Butler, Buddy Buckets - they've all been on national TV or talked about enough that even casual college basketball fans know their names.

This is about those guys you might not know, players from smaller schools or who otherwise don't get the same attention as the prime timers.

They're just as good, just as important to their teams - maybe more so - and are part of what has made this the maddest of Marches so far.

MAX ABMAS, ORAL ROBERTS

His last name is pronounced ACE'-miss, which is ironic because he rarely does. The 6-foot-1 sophomore was lightly recruited out of Jesuit High School in Dallas and now all the power programs have to be wondering how they missed out on him.

Abmas led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game and didn't care who he was going up against, scoring 33 against Oklahoma State, 28 against Wichita State. His range conjures up images of from-the-logo-shooters like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, and he's a dead-eye, shooting 41% from the arc.

Abmas had 29 points in the 15th-seed's opening upset of No. 2 Ohio State, then 26 against Florida to send them to the Sweet 16 for the first time 1974.

Oh, and he's a biomedical chemistry major, so he's aces in the brains department, too.

CAMERON KRUTWIG, CHICAGO LOYOLA

The wispy mustache can't hide the fact that we've seen the Ramblers' fun-loving big man before.

The 6-foot-9 senior from Algonquin, Illinois, was a central figure in Chicago Loyola's Cinderella turn at the 2018 Final Four. Now he's back and there's no looking away when he's on the floor, for reasons far beyond the Krustache.

The 255-pound Krutwig has the heft of a center, but the hands and passing skills of a guard. He's the conductor of the Ramblers' offense from the middle of the lane and the never-give-an-inch anchor of the defense.

Krutwig was the first center in 15 years to be named Missouri Valley Conference player of the year after averaging 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He also has a personality to match his beefy presence on the court, whether it's playing harmonica or an impromptu karaoke version of Hall and Oates' ''Private Eyes'' on the Dan Patrick radio show.

QUENTIN GRIMES, HOUSTON

His name may sound familiar. Grimes was one of the top recruits out of The Woodlands, Texas, in 2017 and had his pick of blueblood programs. The 6-foot-5 guard ended up at Kansas, where he started 36 games as a freshman.

Grimes entered his name in the NBA draft after the season, but decided to return to school. Problem was, Jayhawks' coach Bill Self, assuming Grimes would remain in the draft, had already filled his scholarship.

The one-and-done in Lawrence worked out well for him and the Cougars.

Thriving in Kelvin Sampson's free-flowing system, Grimes has the Cougars drumming up memories of the Phi Slama Jama days at Houston. He leads the Cougars with 18.1 points and has them on the cusp of their first Elite Eight appearance since 1984.

His half-brother, Tyler Myers, plays for the NHL's Winnipeg Jets, so his family is obviously oozing with athletic ability.

CHRIS DUARTE, OREGON.

OK, we know, the Pac-12 isn't exactly a small league and Oregon is by no means a mid-major.

It's all about Pac-12 After Dark.

Duarte is unquestionably one of the nation's best guards, but all the late games on the West Coast prevent him from getting his full due.

A 6-foot-6 senior, Duarte was born in the Dominican Republic and played high school basketball in New York. He started his college career as the sixth man at Northwest Florida State College before arriving in Eugene.

Duarte played through a broken pinky at the end of his junior season and, with the added perspective of becoming a father, dedicated himself to getting bigger and better for his senior season.

Duarte became Oregon's catalyst at both ends, leading the Ducks with 17.0 points while spearheading coach Dana Altman's ever-changing defense.

Basketball fans everywhere, not just the West Coast, will know just how good he is after this run.

ETHAN THOMPSON, OREGON STATE

The Beavers' guard suffers from the same Pac-12 After Dark affliction as Duarte, but also from little brother syndrome. Older sibling Stevie was one of the greatest players in Oregon State history, so the comparisons are always going to follow him.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has carved out a name for himself during four seasons in Corvallis, scoring in bunches, dishing out assists and snaring rebounds.

Thompson led Oregon State in scoring 15.6 points per game while averaging 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's also the unquestioned leader on the floor and in the huddle, taking a team picked to finish last in the Pac-12 to its first Sweet 16 since 1982.

His name is Thompson. Ethan Thompson.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Recommended Stories

  • Warchant TV 1-on-1: FSU Basketball's Wyatt Wilkes talks NCAAs and more

    As the FSU men's basketball team prepares for the NCAA Sweet 16, junior guard Wyatt Wilkes joins us for a 1-on-1.

  • Bill Walton's prophecy of Pac-12 NCAA Tournament dominance comes true | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the Pac-12’s incredible 9-1 record in the NCAA Tournament through the first two rounds and the 4 Pac-12 teams’ chances to move past the Sweet 16.

  • Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke

    Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: The trends you need to know for Saturday's Sweet 16 games

    If you’re betting on a tournament this unpredictable, you're better off having the most information possible.

  • Georgetown center Qudus Wahab enters transfer portal

    Georgetown center Qudus Wahab has entered the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 12.7 points per game as a sophomore.

  • Farewell, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter. Why the social media queen quit the app

    'It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me,' Chrissy Teigen says on Instagram about why she left Twitter.

  • Jaemyn Brakefield enters transfer portal

    Duke freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Duke

  • Zuckerberg Dodges Responsibility For Capitol Siege In Congressional Hearing

    Rep. Mike Doyle accused Facebook of "picking engagement and profit over the health and safety of your users, our nation, and our democracy."

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups

  • NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Nuggets make playoff push by adding Aaron Gordon; Terrence Ross tweets through emotions

    The Nuggets made one of the day's biggest moves in adding Aaron Gordon, while the Celtics, Raptors and Rockets were clear losers.

  • How could a high school football coach think anti-Semitic play calls were appropriate?

    After initially being suspended for the team's next game, this week Duxbury Public Schools fired Dave Maimaron, who had been coach since 2005 and won five MIAA Super Bowls.

  • Reports: Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul has to beat Ben Askren ‘to show he’s a legitimate boxer’

    Sean O'Malley sees Jake Paul's upcoming boxing match against Ben Askren as a must-win matchup for the YouTube star.

  • Spurs reach buyout with forward LaMarcus Aldridge, reportedly worth $5.8M

    Aldridge and the Spurs mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month.

  • NBA buyout season begins: Best players who could be available

    The trade deadline has officially passed, which means it's now 'buyout season' with high-profile players that were on the market and didn't get traded now becoming potential hot commodities. Likewise, some good players who got traded to bad ...

  • Screaming rows and threats to sue: How a humdrum tennis match turned ugly

    The growing tension between the ATP Tour and a group of dissatisfied players came to a head on Wednesday night as Vasek Pospisil — the leader of the dissenting group — exited the Miami Open amid an expletive-filled rant at chair umpire Arnaud Gabas. Unusually for an angry player, Pospisil was not complaining about a line-call — but rather about the ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi. “An hour and a half yesterday, the chair of the ATP f---ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players,” said Pospisil, after losing the first set against the USA’s McKenzie McDonald. “For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. F------ a------.” Gabas replied: “That’s enough. If you need to say something to him, then outside this court.” To which Pospisil said, “Why am I here? If you wanna default me I’ll gladly sue this whole organisation.” Men's grand slams must be three sets - it is the only way to save Roger Federer and Andy Murray The outburst came after several days of meetings had failed to produce a united platform from which the players could challenge the ATP leadership. There have been gripes aplenty — about everything from prize money in Miami, which is down by 60 per cent, to the frozen rankings system and the protocols within the tournaments’ various bio-bubbles. As ever in tennis, though, it is one thing to identify the problems and another to fix them. This sport is a nest of interlocking systems — which might be a good thing if those systems worked together seamlessly. Unfortunately, as the former ATP chairman Etienne de Villiers said this week, “Everyone distrusts everyone else. To use a very eloquent Wordsworthian expression, it’s a ratf---.” Telegraph Sport understands Gaudenzi made this very point to Pospisil when the two men met at a players’ meeting on the basketball court in Miami on Tuesday night, with an audience that also included ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli. Gaudenzi and Calvelli had been at dinner when they were called in to see Pospisil by a couple of players. According to sources, the meeting can be summed up as Pospisil listing his grievances, and then Gaudenzi challenging him to give the solutions and asking if he really thought that tennis’s deep-seated issues — which were spelled out this week in a Bloomberg report — could be so easily solved. (The Bloomberg report suggested that the key problem lies in tennis “accounting for only 1.3 per cent of the total value of global sports TV and media rights, a smaller share than golf, hockey, or cricket”.) Who came off better or worse from the basketball-court meeting will be a matter of opinion. Almost everyone in tennis agrees the ATP leadership have been all but invisible during the Covid crisis. On the other hand, Pospisil seems to have been struggling to create a convincing alternative to the ATP’s admittedly distant way of doing things, and his explosion on the court can hardly be described as statesmanlike. As for the meeting itself, the Open Court website reported: “Gaudenzi and company really went after him [Pospisil]. They called him things like ‘ignorant’, ‘uneducated’ – lovely stuff like that.” Open Court reporter Stephanie Myles added that Pospisil was reportedly in tears afterwards and was still “shaken up” when he went on court. Pospisil posted an apology after the match on social media. “I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on the court in Miami earlier today,” he said. “I disrespected the game I love and for that I am truly sorry. By way of explanation, I felt deeply unnerved during a meeting between players and ATP executives last night, and I underestimated the toll those emotions took on me until I stepped onto the court today.”

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Trade deadline passes, and Kyle Lowry remains with Raptors

    Kyle Lowry stayed with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo instead. Lowry - considered perhaps the biggest prize who was on the market - did not get traded, the Raptors apparently unable to find enough assets to their liking. Miami was one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, who they may still target as a free agent later this year, and wound up adding Oladipo from the Houston Rockets.

  • Why Povetkin rematch is hardly a must-win fight for Dillian Whyte

    Another loss would put Whyte back in an increasingly crowded division, no doubt, but it would be far from a career-ender.

  • Sean O’Malley gives prediction for Ben Askren and Jake Paul boxing match

    UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)