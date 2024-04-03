Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council seeks funding requests for Minnesota habitat projects

Apr. 3—ST. PAUL — The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) is offering about $150 million from the Outdoor Heritage Fund for both metro and statewide grants to aid Minnesota habitat restoration, protection and enhancement.

Requests are due at 4 p.m. Friday, May 24, LSOHC said this week in issuing its Call for Funding Request. Funds for approved programs will be available for use starting Monday, July 1, 2025.

Since the Outdoor Heritage Fund's creation in 2008, $1.6 billion in on-the-ground habitat programs has been allocated by the Minnesota Legislature, and more than 1.4 million acres of Minnesota forests, prairies and wetlands have been restored, protected and/or enhanced. The latest set of funding recommendations totaling $180 million is currently before the Minnesota Legislature.

The process is competitive and open to all who wish to apply.

"These monies have funded wildlife habitat projects in every corner of the state, both rural and urban," Mark Johnson, LSOHC executive director, said in a statement. "If you have a potential project proposal but are unsure, contact us. LSOHC staff are always open to discussing ideas and answering questions. We are here to help."

Proposal requirements and terms of funding are outlined in the Call for Funding Request. Details are available at

lsohc.mn.gov

. For answers to specific questions, contact LSOHC staff at

lsohc.mn.gov/staff

.

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council is composed of eight citizens and four legislators and makes annual recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature for use of the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund is one of four funds established as a result of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment, which Minnesota voters passed in November 2008. The amendment established a dedicated sales tax increase of three-eighths of 1%. One-third of the dollars raised are deposited in the Outdoor Heritage Fund, and expenditures must be used to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota's wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. Current LSOHC members are listed on the LSOHC website members page at

lsohc.mn.gov/Member/index

.