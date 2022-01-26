Less than a month before the 2022 Daytona 500
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kevin HarvickAmerican racing driver
- Brad KeselowskiAmerican stock car racing driver
With just 25 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Kevin Harvick and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
2021: Brad Keselowski (Team Penske #2 Ford Mustang), a Rochester Hills, Michigan native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored one win (April 25th at Talladega Superspeedway), 10 top-fives and 17 top-tens, had an 11.4 average start, a 13.0 average finish and led 331 laps. Keselowski earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Brad Keselowski announced late in the 2021 season that he would not only join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022, but would also become a part owner. The new name for the team is Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing). Keselowski will also pilot the #6 Ford Mustang (replacing Ryan Newman who is still looking for a 2022 ride) full time in 2022. Matt McCall will call the shots as crew chief for Keselowski’s #6 team. So far, Kohler Generators, Violet Defense and Fastenal have signed-on as sponsors.
2021: Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Ford Mustang), a Bakersfield, California native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored 10 top-fives and 24 top-tens, had a 9.7 average start, a 10.9 average finish and led 217 laps. Harvick earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16, advanced to the Round of 12 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. He closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Harvick is signed through 2023 as driver in SHR’s #4 Ford. Rodney Childers continues as crew chief. The Harvick/Childers duo is the longest-tenured active driver-crew chief pairing in the Cup garage. GearWrench (5 races) and Rheem (3) have committed to primary sponsorship so far. No word yet from Harvick’s long-time sponsors Busch Light, Hunt Brothers, Jimmy John’s and Mobil 1.
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
2021: Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing #11 Chevrolet Camaro), a Winamac, Indiana native, entered 32 of the 33 NXS races. He scored on win (August 28th at Daytona Int’l Speedway), 9 top-fives, 24 top-tens, had a 7.0 average start, a 10.7 average finish and led 59 laps. Haley earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NXS driver standings. Haley entered 31 Cup races, mostly in Spire Motorsports #77 Chevrolet, with a best finish of 6th also on August 28th at Daytona.
2022: Haley moved up to the Cup Series driving Kaulig Racing’s #31 Chevrolet Camaro. Trent Owens, formerly crew chief for Ryan Preece at JTG Daugherty Racing, has been named crew chief for Haley in the team’s first, full-time Cup season. Sponsors will be announced at a later date.
2021: Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports #7 Chevrolet Camaro), a Riverton, Illinois native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 2 wins (March 20th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 8th at Darlington Raceway), 16 top-fives, 24 top-tens, had an average start of 8.0, an average finish of 9.5 and led 468 laps. Allgaier earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NXS driver standings. Allgaier also earned the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award (his 3rd consecutive). A JRM driver has earned 12 of the last 14 Most Popular Driver honors in the NXS.
2022: Allgaier is returning to JRM’s #7 Chevrolet. He will be paired with Jason Burdett as his crew chief for their 7th season together at JRM. BRANDT and Unilever are primary sponsors.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
2021: Stewart Friesen (Halmar Friesen Racing #52 Toyota Tundra), a Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored 7 top-fives, 9 top-tens, had a 10.5 average start, a 14.5 average finish and led 20 laps. His best finish was 2nd place in the season ending November 5th race at Phoenix Raceway. Friesen earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: His plans are not known at this time but Friesen is expected to return for another full season in the HFR #52 Toyota Tundra.
2021: Sheldon Creed (GMS Racing #2 Chevrolet Silverado), an Alpine, California native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored three wins (swept the May 7th and September 5th races at Darlington Raceway and won the August 20th race at World Wide Technology Raceway-Gateway), 9 top-fives, 11 top-tens, had a 7.8 average start, a 13.8 average finish and led 708 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. Creed closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Creed moved up to the Xfinity Series for 2022 driving Richard Childress Racing’s #2 Chevrolet Camaro. Whelen will be Creed’s sponsor for the entire season. The #2 team’s crew chief will be named at a later date.
2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart
Car
Driver
Owner
Crew Chief
Sponsor
1 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Phil Surgen
AdventHealth
2 Ford
Team Penske
Jeremy Bullins
Menards, Discount Tire
3 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Justin Alexander
True Velocity Ammo
4 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Rodney Childers
GearWrench, Rheem
5 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Cliff Daniels
HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline
6 Ford
RFK Racing
Matt McCall
Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators
7 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
Ryan Sparks
Built Bar, Schluter Systems
8 Chevy
Richard Childress Racing
Randall Burdett
3CHI, Guaranteed Rate
9 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Alan Gustafson
NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar
10 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Drew Blickensderfer
Smithfield
11 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Chris Gabehart
FedEx
12 Ford
Team Penske
Jonathan Hassler
Advance Auto Part, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tire, Wurth
14 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
John Klausmeier
Mahindra Ag North America
15 Ford
Rick Ware Racing
Pat Tryson
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
CURE Token
16 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Matt Swiderski
To Be Announced
17 Ford
RFK Racing
Scott Graves
Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense
18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ben Beshore
M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem
19 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
James Small
Auto-Owners Insurance
20 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
Adam Stevens
Rheem
21 Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
Brian Wilson
Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards, DEX Imaging
22 Ford
Team Penske
Paul Wolfe
Shell Pennzoil
23 Toyota
23XI Racing
Bootie Barker
McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos
24 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Rudy Fugle
Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline
31 Chevy
Kaulig Racing
Trent Owens
To Be Announced
34 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Blake Harris
Love’s Travel Stops
38 Ford
Front Row Motorsports
Seth Barbour
To Be Announced
41 Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
Mike Shiplett
Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com
42 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Jerame Donley
To Be Announced
43 Chevy
Petty GMS Motorsports
Dave Elenz
FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force
45 Toyota
23XI Racing
Billy Scott
Monster Energy, McDonald's
47 Chevy
JTG Daugherty Racing
Brian Pattie
Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring
48 Chevy
Hendrick Motorsports
Greg Ives
Ally Financial, Day Chaser
51 Ford
Rick Ware Racing
Billy Plourde
Nurtec ODT
77 Chevy
Spire Motorsports
Kevin Bellicourt
Zeigler Automotive Group
78 Ford
Live Fast Motorsports
Lee Leslie
Motorsport Games
99 Chevy
Trackhouse Racing
Travis Mack
Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge
R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender