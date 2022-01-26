Less than a month before the 2022 Daytona 500

Anthony Ballantoni
·8 min read
In this article:
With just 25 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Kevin Harvick and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Brad Keselowski (Team Penske #2 Ford Mustang), a Rochester Hills, Michigan native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored one win (April 25th at Talladega Superspeedway), 10 top-fives and 17 top-tens, had an 11.4 average start, a 13.0 average finish and led 331 laps. Keselowski earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Brad Keselowski announced late in the 2021 season that he would not only join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022, but would also become a part owner. The new name for the team is Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing). Keselowski will also pilot the #6 Ford Mustang (replacing Ryan Newman who is still looking for a 2022 ride) full time in 2022. Matt McCall will call the shots as crew chief for Keselowski’s #6 team. So far, Kohler Generators, Violet Defense and Fastenal have signed-on as sponsors.

2021: Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Ford Mustang), a Bakersfield, California native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored 10 top-fives and 24 top-tens, had a 9.7 average start, a 10.9 average finish and led 217 laps. Harvick earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16, advanced to the Round of 12 but was eliminated before the Round of 8. He closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: Harvick is signed through 2023 as driver in SHR’s #4 Ford. Rodney Childers continues as crew chief. The Harvick/Childers duo is the longest-tenured active driver-crew chief pairing in the Cup garage. GearWrench (5 races) and Rheem (3) have committed to primary sponsorship so far. No word yet from Harvick’s long-time sponsors Busch Light, Hunt Brothers, Jimmy John’s and Mobil 1.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing #11 Chevrolet Camaro), a Winamac, Indiana native, entered 32 of the 33 NXS races. He scored on win (August 28th at Daytona Int’l Speedway), 9 top-fives, 24 top-tens, had a 7.0 average start, a 10.7 average finish and led 59 laps. Haley earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NXS driver standings. Haley entered 31 Cup races, mostly in Spire Motorsports #77 Chevrolet, with a best finish of 6th also on August 28th at Daytona.
2022: Haley moved up to the Cup Series driving Kaulig Racing’s #31 Chevrolet Camaro. Trent Owens, formerly crew chief for Ryan Preece at JTG Daugherty Racing, has been named crew chief for Haley in the team’s first, full-time Cup season. Sponsors will be announced at a later date.

2021: Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports #7 Chevrolet Camaro), a Riverton, Illinois native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored 2 wins (March 20th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 8th at Darlington Raceway), 16 top-fives, 24 top-tens, had an average start of 8.0, an average finish of 9.5 and led 468 laps. Allgaier earned a spot in the 2021 NXS Playoffs Round of 12, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NXS driver standings. Allgaier also earned the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award (his 3rd consecutive). A JRM driver has earned 12 of the last 14 Most Popular Driver honors in the NXS.
2022: Allgaier is returning to JRM’s #7 Chevrolet. He will be paired with Jason Burdett as his crew chief for their 7th season together at JRM. BRANDT and Unilever are primary sponsors.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Stewart Friesen (Halmar Friesen Racing #52 Toyota Tundra), a Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored 7 top-fives, 9 top-tens, had a 10.5 average start, a 14.5 average finish and led 20 laps. His best finish was 2nd place in the season ending November 5th race at Phoenix Raceway. Friesen earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. He closed out the rest of the season 6th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: His plans are not known at this time but Friesen is expected to return for another full season in the HFR #52 Toyota Tundra.

2021: Sheldon Creed (GMS Racing #2 Chevrolet Silverado), an Alpine, California native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored three wins (swept the May 7th and September 5th races at Darlington Raceway and won the August 20th race at World Wide Technology Raceway-Gateway), 9 top-fives, 11 top-tens, had a 7.8 average start, a 13.8 average finish and led 708 laps. He earned a spot in the 2021 NTS Playoffs Round of 10, advanced to the Round of 8 but was eliminated before the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. Creed closed out the rest of the season 5th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Creed moved up to the Xfinity Series for 2022 driving Richard Childress Racing’s #2 Chevrolet Camaro. Whelen will be Creed’s sponsor for the entire season. The #2 team’s crew chief will be named at a later date.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart

Car

Driver

Owner

Crew Chief

Sponsor

1 Chevy

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Phil Surgen

AdventHealth

2 Ford

Austin Cindric R

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Menards, Discount Tire

3 Chevy

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

True Velocity Ammo

4 Ford

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

GearWrench, Rheem

5 Chevy

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

HendrickCars.com, Cincinnati, Freightliner, Valvoline

6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Violet Defense, Fastenal, Kohler Generators

7 Chevy

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

Built Bar, Schluter Systems

8 Chevy

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burdett

3CHI, Guaranteed Rate

9 Chevy

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar

10 Ford

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Drew Blickensderfer

Smithfield

11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

FedEx

12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Advance Auto Part, BodyArmor, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tire, Wurth

14 Ford

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

Mahindra Ag North America

15 Ford

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

Pat Tryson

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

CURE Token

16 Chevy

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

17 Ford

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense

18 Toyota

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY, Rheem

19 Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

Auto-Owners Insurance

20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

Rheem

21 Ford

Harrison Burton R

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards, DEX Imaging

22 Ford

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Shell Pennzoil

23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

McDonald's, Wheaties, Leidos

24 Chevy

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Rudy Fugle

Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline

31 Chevy

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Trent Owens

To Be Announced

34 Ford

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Blake Harris

Love’s Travel Stops

38 Ford

Todd Gilliland R

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

To Be Announced

41 Ford

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com

42 Chevy

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

To Be Announced

43 Chevy

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Dave Elenz

FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force

45 Toyota

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Monster Energy, McDonald's

47 Chevy

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Brian Pattie

Kroger, Bushes Beans, NOS Energy Drink, SunnyD, Scott, SweetLeaf, Irish Spring

48 Chevy

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Ally Financial, Day Chaser

51 Ford

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Billy Plourde

Nurtec ODT

77 Chevy

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Kevin Bellicourt

Zeigler Automotive Group

78 Ford

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Lee Leslie

Motorsport Games

99 Chevy

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Travis Mack

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender

