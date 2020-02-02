Less than 2 weeks to the Daytona 500

Kevin Harvick, once considered a "closer" in the CUP series since he often came from the rear at the end to win races, showed he was also a "starter" in 2019. Harvick led the series in poles (6) and his average start of 8.5 was also at the top of the chart. Here are brief performance notes on Harvick and some other drivers who finished in the top 20 in points for the NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this page for the latest driver updates. With just 13 days before the NCS season-opening Daytona 500, a tentative list of NCS Driver/Team lineups is shown below for all full-time teams that plan on entering every event.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2019: Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing #11 Toyota Camry) - In 36 races, the Chesterfield, VA native scored 6 victories, 3 poles, 19 top-five finishes, 24 top-tens, had an 11.0 average start, a 9.5 average finish and led 911 laps. He made it into the season playoffs and advanced all the way into the NCS Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami. Due to weather conditions at Homestead on the Championship weekend, NASCAR opted to cancel CUP qualifying and set the lineup based on car owner's points. This put the Championship 4 up front. Denny Hamlin started P1 with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch making up the rest of the top-four. Hamlin led 2 laps and finished the Ford EcoBoost 400 in 11th place. Since the other four contenders finished ahead of him, Hamlin closed out the season 4th in the standings. His best NCS starts were the poles at Bristol (8/17), Dover (10/6) and Martinsville (10/27). Homestead was not considered an earned pole. His best finishes were the wins at Daytona (2/17), Texas (3/31), Pocono (7/28), Bristol (8/17), Kansas (10/20) and Phoenix (11/10).

2020: Hamlin is contracted through 2021 to continue driving JGR's #11 Camry. Crew chief Chris Gabehart will return as well. FedEx is signed on as the primary sponsor through for 2020.

2019: Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing #4 Ford Mustang) - In 36 races, the Bakersfield, CA native scored 4 victories, series-high 6 poles, 15 top-five finishes, 26 top-tens, had a series-best 8.5 average start, a 10.0 average finish and led 953 laps. He made it into the season playoffs and advanced all the way into the NCS Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami. As noted above, due to weather conditions and the NASCAR rule book, Harvick started 2nd in the season finale. He led 41 laps and finished the event in 4th place. He closed out the season 3rd in the standings. His best NCS season starts were the poles at Las Vegas (3/3), Richmond (4/13), Kansas (5/11), Pocono (7/28), Indianapolis (9/8) and Texas (11/3). His best finishes were the wins at Loudon (7/21), Michigan (8/11), Indianapolis (9/8) and Texas (11/3).

2020: Harvick signed a multi-year contract and will return through at least 2021 in the SHR #4 Mustang. Rodney Childers will, again, cover crew chief responsibilities for the team. Busch Beer, Jimmy Johns and Mobil 1 are continuing sponsorship.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

2019: Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports #7 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Spaulding, IL native scored 1 win, 16 top-five finishes, 24 top-tens, had a 7.3 average start, a 9.0 average finish and led 607 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 12 and advanced all the way into the NXS Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami. He started 16th in the lineup, finished 14th and closed out the season 4th in the standings. His best NXS season starts were 2nd at Dover (5/4) and Richmond (9/20). His best finish was the victory at Phoenix (11/9). Allgaier was also chosen by a fan vote as the 2019 Most Popular Driver in the XFINITY Series.

2020: Allgaier will return as pilot of JRM's #7 Chevy. Crew chief Jason Burdett continues in that role. Long-time sponsor BRANDT along with Unilever will return as primary sponsors.

2019: Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing #20 Toyota Supra) - In 33 races, the Norman, OK native scored series-high 8 wins, 6 poles, 20 top-five finishes, 21 top-tens, had a 4.2 average start, a 9.1 average finish and led a series-high 2,005 laps. He made it into the playoffs Round of 12 and advanced all the way into the NXS Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami. Bell started 7th in the lineup, led 37 laps, finished 5th and closed out the season 3rd in the standings. His best NXS season starts were the poles at Phoenix (3/9), Texas (3/30), Charlotte (5/25), Iowa (7/27), Kansas (10/19) and again at Phoenix (11/9). His best finishes were the victories at Atlanta (2/23), Bristol (4/6), Dover (5/4), Iowa (6/16), Loudon (7/2), Road America (8/24), Richmond (9/20) and Texas (11/2).

2020: Bell has moved up to the CUP series. He will drive the #95 Toyota Camry for JGR's affiliate, Levine Family Racing, for the next two years. At this time, it is planned for Bell to return to JGR for the 2022 CUP season. Jason Ratcliff, Bell's NXS crew chief, has also moved up to lead the #95 team. Sponsors Procore and Rheem have been announced so far.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

2019: Stewart Friesen (Halmar Racing #52 Chevrolet Silverado) – In 23 GOT races, the Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native scored 2 wins, 1 pole, 12 top-five finishes, 16 top-tens, had an 8.4 average start, an 8.5 average finish (best of drivers making 23 starts) and led 256 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 8 and advanced all the way into the GOT Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Qualifying was rained-out so the field was set by owners points. That put Friesen in P1 (not credited with a pole at HMS). He finished the season finale event in 11th place and closed out the season 4th in the standings. His best truck season start was the pole at Martinsville (3/23). His best finishes were the victories at Eldora (8/1) and Phoenix (11/8).

2020: Friesen will return full-time in the #52 truck for another season. Major change for the team is the switch from Chevrolets to Toyota Tundras. Halmar Racing has also moved into a new facility in Statesville, NC. Trip Bruce will return as crew chief for the #52 and Halmar International continues as primary sponsor.

2019: Brett Moffitt (GMS Racing #24 Chevrolet Silverado) – In 23 GOT races, the Grimes, IA native scored 4 victories, 3 poles, series-high 13 top-five finishes, 17 top-tens, had a series-best (among full-time drivers) 4.5 average start, an 8.8 average finish and led 452 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 8 and advanced all the way into the GOT Championship 4 Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Moffitt started 4th in the lineup, led 3 laps, finished in 5th place and closed out the season 3rd in the standings. His best truck starts were the poles at Dover (5/3), Bristol (8/15) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (8/25). His best finishes were the wins at Iowa (6/16), Chicago (6/28), Bristol (8/15) and CTMP (8/25). Moffitt also drove JR Motorsports #9 Camaro in the XFINITY Series at the Talladega Superspeedway; started 6th, completed all laps and finished 13th.

2020: Moffitt will continue driving for GMS but will move from the #24 to the #23 Silverado in 2020. Chad Norris has been hired as crew chief for the #23. No current sponsorship committed at this time. Moffitt also signed a contract to drive the newly-formed Our Motorsports team's #02 Chevrolet Camaro in the XFINITY Series. So far, he will enter only the first four NXS races to "aid in the team's transition to the new series".

2020 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart