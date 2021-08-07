Leslie Jones' Uncensored Commentary Puts Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics On The Map

Comedian Leslie Jones has a way with Olympics commentary. The former “Saturday Night Live” star has created a bit of a side gig by riffing on both the Summer and Winter Games on Twitter. On Saturday (Tokyo time) she bestowed her unique perspective on rhythmic gymnastics.

“They just throwin’ Hula Hoops!” Jones exclaimed, adding, “This is insanely insane!”

That’s just the clean stuff. Watch below for her uncensored analysis. You may never see rhythmic gymnastics the same way again.

I mean how do you get through TSA?! @TeamUSApic.twitter.com/jfzO9MKi4j — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

