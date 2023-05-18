Leslie Frazier, Anthony Lynn among NFL’s “Coach Accelerator” participants
For the second straight year, the NFL will use its “Coach Accelerator” program to put a diverse collection of coaches in the same room as NFL owners.
The league announced that 40 coaches are participating last year, including former head coaches Leslie Frazier and Anthony Lynn, both of whom are hoping to get another head-coaching opportunity. The meetings between coaches and owners will take place May 21-23 at the spring meeting in Minneapolis.
“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”
The participants this year are:
Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles
Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots
Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints
Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans
Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys
Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier (no current team)
Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton (no current team)
Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears
Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans
Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks
Cato June, Indianapolis Colts
Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London, Tennessee Titans
Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants
Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs
Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Jeff Nixon. New York Giants
Tony Oden, New York Jets
Christian Parker, Denver Broncos
Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams
Kris Richard (no current team)
Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills
Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens
Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals
Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys
Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers
Leslie Frazier, Anthony Lynn among NFL’s “Coach Accelerator” participants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk