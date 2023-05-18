Leslie Frazier, Anthony Lynn among NFL’s “Coach Accelerator” participants

For the second straight year, the NFL will use its “Coach Accelerator” program to put a diverse collection of coaches in the same room as NFL owners.

The league announced that 40 coaches are participating last year, including former head coaches Leslie Frazier and Anthony Lynn, both of whom are hoping to get another head-coaching opportunity. The meetings between coaches and owners will take place May 21-23 at the spring meeting in Minneapolis.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

The participants this year are:

Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Brady, Philadelphia Eagles

Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns

Mike Caldwell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DeMarcus Covington, New England Patriots

Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints

Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Dews, Tennessee Titans

Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys

Jon Embree, Miami Dolphins

Leslie Frazier (no current team)

Jerry Gray, Atlanta Falcons

Pep Hamilton (no current team)

Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears

Frisman Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans

Randy Jordan, Washington Commanders

Kerry Joseph, Seattle Seahawks

Cato June, Indianapolis Colts

Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charles London, Tennessee Titans

Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers

Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings

Thomas McGaughey, New York Giants

Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs

Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Jeff Nixon. New York Giants

Tony Oden, New York Jets

Christian Parker, Denver Broncos

Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams

Kris Richard (no current team)

Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills

Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens

Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals

Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Whitt Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers

Leslie Frazier, Anthony Lynn among NFL’s “Coach Accelerator” participants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk