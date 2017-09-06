LeSean McCoy’s workload will be “whatever it takes to win the game”

When Bills coach Sean McDermott discussed his plans for using running back LeSean McCoy in late July, he said it is “not realistic” for McCoy to play every offensive snap of a game and be in a “position to be successful.”

Those comments came before the Bills traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins and released running back Jonathan Williams to further strip down an offense that already looked like it would be relying heavily on McCoy to put points on the board this season. That also led to a slightly different answer from McDermott on Wednesday when it comes to how much McCoy is going to play this season.

“Workload?” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Whatever it takes to win the game. That’s how we play the game. We play to win. Whatever it takes to win the game that’s what we’re going to do. If it means he’s got to play every snap, that’s what we’ll do. If he’s feeling good, like with every player, we’ll look him in the eye and say, ‘How do you feel? You feel good? Let’s go.’ No different with LeSean.”

It seems unlikely that the Bills are going to use McCoy on every snap even if he’s a better option out of the backfield than Mike Tolbert and Joe Banyard, but it won’t come as any great surprise if he winds up on the field for more than the 61 percent of the snaps he played last season.