LeSean McCoy wants to play two more seasons

In early March came word that LeSean McCoy wouldn’t return to the Chiefs for a second season, but that he intended to play in 2020. The running back, though, remains without a team.

Will anyone give McCoy a chance to play a 12th season? McCoy seems to think so.

“I have a couple teams that I’m looking at,” McCoy said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “I’m just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky right now, because there’s no visits. There’s no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that’s a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that’s waiting for me. The teams I’m looking at right now are those teams. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team.”

McCoy played 13 games last season, seeing action on 295 offensive snaps with 129 touches. He played only one snap in the postseason, inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

McCoy has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2017 when he earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod. In the two seasons since he turned 30, McCoy has 324 touches for 1,398 yards and eight touchdowns.

He set career-lows in yards from scrimmage in back-to-back seasons, with 752 in 2018 and 646 in 2019.

Yet, McCoy insists he still has more football in his future.

“I really just want to play two more years,” McCoy said. “If it doesn’t go well, just let your body talk to you. My body feels fine.”

McCoy made the all-decade team for the 2010s, joining Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson on the elite squad.

