Count free agent running back LeSean McCoy as one player who does not think Julian Edelman is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Asked by Yahoo Sports if Edelman is a Hall of Famer, McCoy scoffed.

“Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said.

McCoy said Edelman’s strong postseason performances don’t change the fact that his regular season stats don’t measure up.

“You have 16 weeks to showcase who you are, what you can do each year. The playoffs matter but a lot of guys don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs,” McCoy said. “I won’t discredit him because I think he’s a great player, plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. I don’t want to rain on his parade because he’s retiring and he’s a hell of a player, but I don’t know about Hall of Fame.”

McCoy did, however, mention the postseason when making his own case for the Hall of Fame.

“I think I’ve got a good shot at it,” McCoy said. “I put my numbers up with any other running backs. In my decade I was the lead dog. I’ve got good numbers, touchdowns, yards, yards per carry, all those things. And you add two Super Bowls with it.”

McCoy hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he appears to be trending in that direction. If McCoy does retire, he and Edelman would both be eligible for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. And they’ll both likely be voted down.

LeSean McCoy: I’ve got a good shot at the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman does not originally appeared on Pro Football Talk