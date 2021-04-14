LeSean McCoy: I’ve got a good shot at the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman does not

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Count free agent running back LeSean McCoy as one player who does not think Julian Edelman is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Asked by Yahoo Sports if Edelman is a Hall of Famer, McCoy scoffed.

“Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said.

McCoy said Edelman’s strong postseason performances don’t change the fact that his regular season stats don’t measure up.

“You have 16 weeks to showcase who you are, what you can do each year. The playoffs matter but a lot of guys don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs,” McCoy said. “I won’t discredit him because I think he’s a great player, plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. I don’t want to rain on his parade because he’s retiring and he’s a hell of a player, but I don’t know about Hall of Fame.”

McCoy did, however, mention the postseason when making his own case for the Hall of Fame.

“I think I’ve got a good shot at it,” McCoy said. “I put my numbers up with any other running backs. In my decade I was the lead dog. I’ve got good numbers, touchdowns, yards, yards per carry, all those things. And you add two Super Bowls with it.”

McCoy hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he appears to be trending in that direction. If McCoy does retire, he and Edelman would both be eligible for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. And they’ll both likely be voted down.

LeSean McCoy: I’ve got a good shot at the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman does not originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Pirates chase Snell in 1st inning, beat Padres 8-4

    Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. “It was weird,” Stallings said. Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second.

  • Cardinals give James Conner a one-year, $1.75 million contract

    The market for veteran tailbacks isn’t what it used to be. Then again, it’s never really been all that great. The Cardinals gave running back James Conner a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, and the entirety of the deal is fully guaranteed. Presumably, [more]

  • Deal the Kraken? Francis can't make official trades -- yet

    Just because the NHL can't release the Kraken until October doesn't mean Seattle wasn't in the mix at the trade deadline. General manager Ron Francis can't finalize any transactions until ownership makes its final expansion payment to the league, but there's precedent for him making a handshake deal or two. If Francis made an arrangement with another team, he's not saying, though Seattle was tuned in to the moving and shaking at the deadline and the rest of the league had the Kraken in mind with the expansion draft coming up in July.

  • Mantha steps up in Capitals debut

    Elsewhere, Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin earned his first career shutout. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Will Julian Edelman join Bucs? Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski weighs in

    Is Julian Edelman retired for good -- or will he pull a Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

  • Tom Brady salutes Julian Edelman on retirement: 'I love you for all that you did'

    Tom Brady sent a heartfelt message to his favorite receiver, Julian Edelman.

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Patrick Beverley out at least 3-4 weeks with fractured hand

    Not what the Clippers wanted.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • It’s a great time to join the Phoenix Suns bandwagon

    The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.

  • Zalatoris and Harman climb Masters leaderboard as big names falter

    Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman tamed their nerves and Augusta National in the first two rounds of the Masters to claim a share of second place heading into the weekend as better-known players were sent packing. Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Masters appearance. Fellow American Harman, who carded back-to-back rounds of 69, said he did not think he would be playing in the Masters just three weeks ago and called being in contention at the halfway point "icing on the cake."

  • Highlights Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

    Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.

  • Playoff-contending Suns turn focus to Rockets

    One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.

  • Analysis: Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

    As teams gear up for the stretch run of the NBA regular season, it's injuries to key players - not just their unavailability due to COVID-19 - that is having the biggest effect on the playoff race in both conferences. When the NBA season tipped off in December, keeping players healthy as they traveled during the pandemic was the chief priority around the league. In the four months since then, virtually every team has made adjustments to their rotation because of league-wide health and safety protocols.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.