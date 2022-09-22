LeSean McCoy has spoken: ‘It’s over for Bill Belichick’

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy made a declaration in the past week. He thinks the same thing many in western New York probably do.

McCoy appeared as an analyst on the FOX Sports show SPEAK. The Week 1 matchup between Buffalo’s AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, came up.

In that season opener, Miami topped New England 20-7.

During the career of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the one divisional team to hand it to him from time-to-time has been the Dolphins. Even when quarterback Tom Brady was there.

Even so, McCoy does not care. He has seen enough.

During his breakdown of Dolphins-Pats, McCoy proclaimed things have changed for Belichick, post Brady.

“It’s over for Belichick,” McCoy said.

For Shady’s full thoughts, see the clip from his SPEAK appearance below:

