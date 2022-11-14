LeSean McCoy shares bold take on Bill Belichick in post-Tom Brady era

LeSean McCoy's latest take on Belichick, Brady is quite bold originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have won four of their last five games under head coach Bill Belichick and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Know who's not impressed? LeSean McCoy.

The former NFL running back joined host Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday for a conversation about impressive head coaches that was fairly benign until Adams mentioned Belichick as a "legend."

McCoy clearly disagreed with that assessment and spent the next three minutes explaining why.

"He's had Tom Brady," McCoy said of Belichick. "If you take away Tom Brady, you know what he is? He's under .500."

The Patriots technically are 22-21 since Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, but McCoy's point is that Belichick is just like any good-but-not-great NFL coach without his superstar quarterback.

"I think he was very blessed to have Tom Brady, and I think now that he doesn't have Tom Brady, he's like all the other coaches," McCoy said. "All the other good coaches: the Marvin Lewises, the Rex Ryans; he's in that class. I'm just being honest. They hate for you to be real about Belichick."

Belichick is widely considered one of the greatest head coaches of all time -- he ranks second on the NFL's all-time coaching wins list behind only Don Shula -- so comparing him to Marvin Lewis and Rex Ryan is quite a hote take.

This isn't the first time McCoy has shared such an opinion, though. The former Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills star -- who also won a Super Bowl with Brady on the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- declared that it was "over" for Belichick after the Patriots lost their season opener in September.

Story continues

"I've never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time," McCoy said at the time. "They're doing it now that Tom Brady is gone. It's over. This is the real Belichick."

While McCoy isn't alone in choosing Team Tom over Team Bill, his take fails to acknowledge Belichick's role in helping Brady develop from a sixth-round pick to a six-time Super Bowl champion. Brady himself has admitted that he and Belichick both needed each other to build the greatest dynasty in professional sports.

McCoy has no problem admitting Belichick is good at his job. But he wants it to be known that he believes the Patriots coach is overrated.

"I think he is a good coach, but all 'the greatest' and 'we've never seen anything like him' -- that's bullcrap," McCoy added.