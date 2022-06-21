LeSean McCoy says he can’t see difference between Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been on the receiving end of many interesting comparisons over the years.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy might’ve just thrown out the one most worthy of an eyebrow-raise.

While hosting Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, McCoy threw out a stunner.

“Joe Burrow. Kenny Pickett. I can’t see the difference,” McCoy said. “I see a guy that’s tough. I say that because he went to Pitt.”

McCoy’s trying to refer to some of Pickett’s pro traits, like his mobility in the pocket. And perhaps more than anything else, he’s referring to the Pittsburgh star’s toughness that is akin to Burrow’s. The whole Pittsburgh connection plays a part for Shady, too.

Still, it’s quite a stretch to compare Burrow to this year’s 20th overall pick whose first item on his pro list is to simply get past Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job for the rebuilding Steelers.

To his credit, Claypool’s reaction to McCoy’s comment, despite his new QB being the center of the conversation, says it all.

