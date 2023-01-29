LeSean McCoy rips Bengals’ Eli Apple (video)

One person that’s not a fan of Eli Apple is LeSean McCoy.

After the Bengals defeated the Bills, 27-10, in the playoffs, Apple did a lot of talking. He took to social media and took direct shots at Bills players.

There was some back-and-forth and days later it died down.

“Shady” decided to reignite things a little. During a podcast appearance, the former Bills running back laced into Apple and criticized him in a heavy fashion.

“He got no All-Pros, he’s got zero Pro Bowls,” McCoy said.

Check out the full clip of McCoy below:

“He got no All-Pro’s. He got ZERO Pro-Bowls. He barely can pick his own number.”⁣

⁣

Shady McCoy wasn’t a fan of Sauce Gardner’s Eli Apple/Pat Bev comparison 😬⁣

⁣

🎙️: https://t.co/DXC5LPXeax pic.twitter.com/gSusWm4ThH — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) January 26, 2023

