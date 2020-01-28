When LeSean McCoy retires, he'll retire as an Eagle

Even though he's been gone for six years, Shady is still a Philadelphia Eagle at heart.

LeSean McCoy, whose last season in an Eagles uniform was 2014, said at Super Bowl Media Day Monday in Miami that when he retires, he's retiring as an Eagle, according to the Inquirer's Jeff McLane, covering Media Day at Marlins Park.

LeSean McCoy, at the Super Bowl for the first time in his career with the Chiefs, said that when he retires it will be as an Eagle. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 28, 2020

What does retiring as an Eagle really mean?

More than anything, it just means even after all these years, he still considers himself an Eagle.

McCoy could sign one of those one-year contracts for show and formally retire as an Eagle. When he retires he'll quickly be added into the Eagles Hall of Fame. And his No. 25 - which hasn't been worn since he left - could one day be retired.

If McCoy does ever go into the Pro Bowl Hall of Fame - and he's got a shot - he wouldn't go in "as an Eagle," only because players aren't enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame "as" anything. They just go in.

McCoy spent 2009 through 2014 with the Eagles and rushed for a franchise-record 6,792 yards in just six years. He also set a franchise record with 9,074 scrimmage yards. He was an all-pro in 2013 and made three Pro Bowls.

Soon after Chip Kelly assumed GM powers from Howie Roseman in January of 2015, Kelly traded McCoy to the Bills in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

After four years with the Bills, including three more Pro Bowl seasons, he was released this past summer and quickly signed with the Chiefs, reuniting with Andy Reid, who drafted him in 2009.

McCoy ran for 465 yards with a 4.6 average and four TDs this past regular season but has only played one snap in the postseason and doesn't have a carry in the Chiefs' last four games. He was inactive for the AFC Championship Game.

This is not only McCoy's first Super Bowl, it's the first time he's been on a team that's won a playoff game in his 11-year career.

McCoy is the only player in NFL history with 11,000 rushing yards, a 4.5 rushing average and 500 receptions.

He had the most rushing yards (10,434) and most scrimmage yards (13,923) in the NFL during the decade of the 2010's.

McCoy is now 31 and turns 32 this summer. He said win or lose in the Super Bowl, he doesn't plan on retiring after the season, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com

"I can still play, so I'm not going to retire yet," he said. "But that day is coming."

LeSean McCoy asked if he'd retire with a Super Bowl win: "I can still play, so I'm not going to retire yet, but that day is coming." — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) January 28, 2020

And when it does, McCoy is coming home.

