LeSean McCoy recalls Eagles trading him to the Bills (video)

LeSean McCoy had profitable years with the Buffalo Bills–but even to this day he still was shocked it ever happened.

A longtime Philadelphia Eagles player and overall Pennsylvania guy having played his entire career in the state, McCoy was traded to Buffalo for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Alonso had a career with the Bills that went well, but eventually nothing went the right in Philly. All throughout his tenure in Buffalo, McCoy was always motivated to prove his former head coach Chip Kelly wrong–and that he did.

McCoy, now retired, still has plenty to say about Kelly. He did exactly that during a recent episode of his podcast, 25/10 Show with Desean Jackson, which can be found in the clip below:

🚨 One of the WORST trades in NFL history! 🚨 Chip Kelly traded Shady McCoy for … Kiko Alonso 🥴 #FlyEaglesFly “WHO IS THIS DUDE?? I DON’T KNOW WHO THIS DUDE IS!!” – @CutonDime25 Subscribe & watch the FULL story 📺 → https://t.co/rLKiTxm9if pic.twitter.com/ObLKH6ZOj9 — 25/10Show (@2510show) May 9, 2024

