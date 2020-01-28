LeSean McCoy plans to “retire as an Eagle”

LeSean McCoy has finally made it to a Super Bowl.

And since he’s not playing much of a role with the Chiefs, he was able to reminisce about his days with the Eagles.

The veteran running back told Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer that being traded away from what amounted to his hometown team nearly five years ago still stings, and that he’ll always remember his days there fondly.

“I’m going to retire as an Eagle,” McCoy said. “Right now, I’m a Chief. I’m doing my thing here. But when it’s all said and done, that’s home for me. It’s weird because places I play at, people know that.”

When he was with the Eagles, he was one of the top backs in the league, rushing for a franchise-record 6,792 yards in six seasons. But then coach Chip Kelly traded him to Buffalo in the 2015 offseason for linebacker Kiko Alonso, for some reason.

“I was real hurt in Philly when that happened,” McCoy said. “That hurt me for a while because I was the best player on the team, especially on offense. And that was like home for me. My hometown is an hour away.”

It also seems like forever since McCoy was that kind of player. He was inactive for the AFC Championship Game after a bout of the flu, and only played one snap in their first postseason game. But he’s still reveling in the experience, and not discounting the possibility of playing again.

“It’s a test of your character,” McCoy said. “I’m still a team player. I could be bitter mad. But look at this place. Look where I’m at. I’m at the Super Bowl. I got rushing titles. I got Pro Bowls. But I’ve never been to the Super Bowl. . . .

“I feel like winning a Super Bowl is like a lifetime thing. Come on? How many great players that haven’t been here, some that haven’t won. So I’m excited. I’m not going to complain. I can’t be selfish. This is probably the first time I’ve ever been in a situation where it was like this is bigger than Shady McCoy.”

And if that means playing a small role in it, so be it.