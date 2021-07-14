LeSean McCoy not retiring, could the Bills be an option?

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not hanging them up this offseason. Dating back to pre-Super Bowl, McCoy, who most-recently played with the defending champion Buccaneers, said he was considering retirement if he won a second-straight Super Bowl.

That happened, but McCoy has decided that a three-peat is too much to pass up so that begs the question. Could the Buffalo Bills factor in?

First, McCoy’s thoughts.

On Tuesday via NFL Network, McCoy said he’s been in touch with a few teams this offseason. None were indicated by name, but in saying that, Shady added he wants back in. Specifically, with a championship-caliber team.

“I’ve had some [teams] talks to my agent Drew Rosenhaus,” McCoy said. “I was contemplating retirement. I’ve had some teams reach out. I think right now it’s just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit. I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That’s the biggest thing; I think from winning two championships, it’s hard to go to a team where you don’t see anything happening.”

McCoy, who turned 33 on Monday, was actually asked about his future by a former teammate in Buffalo. Lorenzo Alexander was a guest host on “Around the NFL” during the interview.

In terms of the Bills, maybe there is a potential fit.

First, McCoy has never had any ill feelings toward the Bills despite being cut by the team prior to the 2019 season. Even a bit recently in June 2021, McCoy took to social media and gave an unprompted shoutout to the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen.

Additionally, after being cut, he was signed by the Chiefs and won his first Super Bowl… Both of his titles saw McCoy earn them in a backup, leadership type of role.

Prior to that first Super Bowl’s media day, he did mention Buffalo with fondness as well.

“I had a lot of fun [in Buffalo],” McCoy said.

“At first I didn’t know… ‘It’s so cold, ah… ‘but when you get there, it’s like a different type of like, vibe you get. It’s like football is everything.

“And I enjoyed myself. So people ask me about it, ‘did you like Buffalo?’ I tell them yeah and they seem kind of surprised but… it’s a special place.”

But it takes two to tango. Could the team be interested? There is a case to be made that yes, there’s a spot.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott always covets leadership in his locker room. At this point in his career, even McCoy said that could be his biggest attribute with a team.

“A veteran that wants to win, knows how to win and how to be a great teammate and leader,” McCoy said assessing himself.

Furthermore, in terms of the roster, the Bills have often saved their No. 3 running back spot in recent years to a veteran.

Previously that was TJ Yeldon, but this year Matt Breida is poised for that role. This third running back spot also hasn’t been leaned on for any special teams duties, either. On game days, Yeldon was a healthy scratch often.

Bare minimum, there does appear to be a world where the Bills could bring in McCoy to compete with Breida as their veteran backup, but in playing devil’s advocate for both sides, it might not be realistic.

McCoy could covet a more secure backup spot than what could be offered in Buffalo… and Breida, at 26, certainly does have more tread left on his tires.