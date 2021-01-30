Veteran running back LeSean McCoy still plays for the Buccaneers, but you can be forgiven if you didn’t notice.

McCoy played one snap in the NFC Championship Game. He played two snaps the week before that in the divisional round. The last time he touched the ball was more than a month ago, in Week 16, when he got one pass thrown to him — thrown by Blaine Gabbert in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Lions.

The 32-year-old McCoy has had a long and successful career, getting chosen to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Eagles and three more with the Bills. But it became clear that he didn’t have much left last year, when the Chiefs phased him out of their offense and made him a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

Now he’s poised to play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs — if he plays at all. No one should be surprised if McCoy goes from two snaps in the divisional round, to one in the NFC Championship Game, to none in the Super Bowl.

LeSean McCoy a non-factor for the Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk