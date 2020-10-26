LeSean McCoy loses third-down role to Leonard Fournette

When the Buccaneers signed running back Leonard Fournette, some presumed that would cost LeSean McCoy his job. It didn’t then, but it now has.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Fournette is the team’s new “nickel” running back.

On Sunday against the Raiders, Fournette participated in 40 snaps, a 56-percent rate. Fournette rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries, and he added 47 receiving yards on six catches.

McCoy, in contrast, was the only non-quarterback on either team who didn’t play at all. (Actually, McCoy was the only running back on any team who dressed but didn’t play in any of the 13 Week Seven games played so far.)

The next question becomes whether the Bucs keep McCoy or try to move him before the deadline. With Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake suffering an ankle injury on Sunday night, maybe Arizona will be interested in making a deal like the one they did last week for pass-rusher Markus Golden.

