LeSean McCoy likely to be a healthy scratch for Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy has finally made it to a Super Bowl. But he reportedly won’t actually be playing in the game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chiefs running back likely will be inactive for Sunday’s showdown with the 49ers.

The Chiefs signed McCoy promptly after the Bills made him a surprise cut on the day rosters dropped to 53. He appeared in 13 games with nine starts in the regular season, rushing for 465 yards and scoring four touchdowns. He added 181 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

He dressed but had no touches in the divisional round win over the Texans. McCoy was a healthy scratch in the AFC Championship.

According to Rapoport, the Chiefs prefer to use the extra game-day roster spot for help on the defensive line or some other area of the roster. Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson will serve as the team’s tailbacks on Sunday.

The Chiefs paid McCoy $3 million for 2019. He’ll be a free agent in March.