LeSean McCoy to join Chiefs, reunite with Andy Reid

It didn’t take long for LeSean McCoy to find a new team following his release from the Buffalo Bills.

The 11-year NFL veteran running back is set to reunite with his former head coach Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told PFT late Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers were also in the mix for McCoy’s services as head coach Anthony Lynn had previously served as McCoy’s running backs coach in Buffalo. Instead, McCoy opted to re-join the head coach with whom he spent his first four seasons in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy is coming off the least productive season of his career. He gained just 514 yards in 14 games for Buffalo last season, eclipsing the 637 yards gained as a rookie in 2009 as the lowest output of his career. However, McCoy looked like he still had something left in the tank in rushing for 37 yards on six carries in Buffalo’s third preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs dealt Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans earlier in the day, electing to go forward with Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson as their running back group. Now McCoy will add another dimension to the group while hoping to rekindle some of his early success with the Eagles in Kansas City.