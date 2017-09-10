LeSean McCoy injury update: Bills RB good to go vs. Jets

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

LeSean McCoy is ready to rock in Week 1.

The Buffalo Bills are not listing LeSean McCoy on the final injury report. That means he is good to go vs. the New York Jets in Week 1.

McCoy was a surprise addition to the injury report after being limited on Thursday due to an illness. However, he returned to a full practice on Friday, so he should get a full workload against a putrid Jets team.

McCoy is easily the best player on either team, so the Bills will ride him heavily at home. With Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams having left this offseason, Mike Tolbert is currently the backup. That means McCoy should get a heavy workload all four quarters.

Fantasy Impact: So long as McCoy plays, he will face a Jets defense that lost star defenders David Harris, Calvin Pryor, and Sheldon Richardson this year. He is already a must-start every week, but he could be in for a special game on Sunday.