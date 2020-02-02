LeSean McCoy inactive for Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy may wind up with a Super Bowl ring after Sunday’s game, but it won’t be because he played against the 49ers.

Word during the week was that McCoy would be inactive and the Chiefs confirmed it 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Miami. It comes as no surprise given the way things have gone for him of late. McCoy was inactive for Weeks 16 and 17, played one snap in the divisional round win over Houston and was inactive again for the AFC Championship Game.

Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Anthony Sherman are active at running back for Kansas City.

Quarterback Chad Henne, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive lineman Ryan Hunter are also sitting out for the Chiefs.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard, wide receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shahir, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens are inactive for the 49ers.