LeSean McCoy inactive for Chiefs on Sunday

Running back LeSean McCoy wasn’t on the Chiefs’ injury report at any point this week, but he is on the team’s inactive list.

McCoy was scratched for Sunday’s game against the Titans. James Palmer of NFL Network reported that McCoy didn’t want to talk about why he’s out this week, but that he expects to be back in the lineup soon. Palmer later added that this was a predetermined rest week for the veteran back.

McCoy leads the Chiefs with 321 rushing yards through nine games, but only played six snaps last week. Damien Williams, Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson are the backs for Kansas City in Tennessee.

Defensive end Frank Clark is back for the Chiefs after missing the last two games with a neck injury. He was listed as questionable along with right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb). Duvernay-Tardif and Fuller are both inactive on Sunday.