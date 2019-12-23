LeSean McCoy inactive for the Chiefs

The Chiefs have talked about managing LeSean McCoy‘s snaps in the past.

They’re doing it tonight by not giving him any.

The veteran running back is inactive tonight for the Chiefs’ game against the Bears.

McCoy hasn’t had more than 12 carries in a game this year, and he had six touches in last week’s game against the Broncos. That leaves the Chiefs with Damien Williams, Spencer Ware, and Darwin Thompson in the backfield tonight.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are quarterback Chad Henne, guard Andrew Wylie, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Deon Yelder, cornerback Alex Brown, and cornerback Morris Claiborne.

Inactive for the Bears are wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, defensive back Michael Joseph, offensive lineman Corey Levin, right tackle Bobby Massie, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, tight end Bradley Sowell, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.