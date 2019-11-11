LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch because he’s “not getting any younger”

The Chiefs made running back LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch against the Titans on Sunday, and coach Andy Reid explained why after the game.

Reid called Sunday a “load management” day for McCoy.

“LeSean’s not getting any younger, so it’s important I manage him the right way as we go,” Reid told reporters, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

McCoy, 31, signed with the Chiefs on Sept. 1. He had played 36 percent of the team’s offensive snaps through the first nine games, gaining 500 yards from scrimmage on 92 touches.

Without McCoy, Damien Williams and Darrel Williams saw more action. Damien Williams had 24 touches for 109 yards from scrimmage, while Darrel Williams got three touches for 15 yards.